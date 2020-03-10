Opinion

10 knock-on positives for Newcastle United fans after decision to suspend matches

Newcastle United fans found out on Friday morning that football was now suspended.

No Premier League or FA Cup football (or lower leagues) for anybody, for at least the next three weeks.

The earliest that Premier League games could kick-off again is Saturday 4 April when NUFC are due to visit Bournemouth. However, it appears to be very unlikely that we will see football return so early in this country.

There are no positives of course to come out of this Coronavirus nightmare.

However, there could be these purely coincidental football benefits for Newcastle United fans due to the suspension of matches…

Newcastle United unbeaten in March for first time since 2005. In March 2005, NUFC beat Liverpool in PL and drew with Portsmouth, beat Tottenham in FA Cup and Olympiakos twice in UEFA Cup (***Warning – Then in April 2006, NUFC didn’t win a single PL match as they lost four and got two draws, hammered by Man Utd in FA Cup semi and went out in quarter finals of UEFA Cup, despite Sporting Lisbon needing to score twice in final 19 minutes…they got three!).

Mike Ashley might panic and decide to sell Newcastle United.

Could end up being the longest Newcastle ever lasted in the FA Cup, NUFC winning the final in October 2020.

International games are also cancelled, so none of the usual tedious pre and post-match media coverage of England matches.

Martin Dubravka could be fit to play in Premier League and FA Cup sixth round after his knee injury recovery.

Weeks/months of worry for Liverpool fans that the 2019/20 Premier League may eventually be simply cancelled…

Jetro Willems, Paul Dummett and Ciaran Clark now have potentially a chance of playing again this season.

Sunderland guaranteed to still be in League One at end of May.

Appreciate football that little bit more when it returns, imagine what it is like for the likes of Bury fans, with no team to watch every week.

Andy Carroll back to full fitness when matches resume…

Apologies, that last one is far too ridiculous.

