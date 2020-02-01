Which 11 players would you select in Newcastle team v Norwich? Please vote now

Opinion

Which 11 players would you pick in the Newcastle team v Norwich on Saturday afternoon?

We have put together a list of the 20 players who could potentially be selected for this game.

In 14th place, Newcastle have a five point gap to Brighton in 15th but only one point up to Southampton in ninth. So if every result fell right, United could climb as many as five places in the league.

On Friday morning, Steve Bruce said that at least ‘eight or nine’ players are ruled out of the Norwich match.

Steve Bruce confirmed that Gayle, Muto and Carroll are all still not available, meaning Joelinton continues to be the only fit striker.

Meanwhile, media reports said this week that Jonjo Shelvey has a hamstring injury and probably won’t be back until March. Steve Bruce says another ‘two or three weeks’ and with the head coach repeatedly giving out overly positive info on when to expect injured players back, it is very likely it will be March before Shelvey stands a chance of playing.

Willems and Dummett are of course ruled out for the rest of the season, whilst Manquillo and Krafth are also both still out.

That brings us to eight definitely not involved against Norwich.

Lejeune wasn’t mentioned but he was spotted in training earlier this week, so fingers crossed he can be considered again after missing Oxford last Saturday.

In better news, as well as Bentaleb and Lazaro, Steve Bruce confirmed that Danny Rose is available

So what would be your side for Newcastle United to beat bottom of the table Norwich at St James Park?