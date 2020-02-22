Opinion

Which 11 players would you select in Newcastle team v Crystal Palace? Please vote now

Which 11 players would you pick in the Newcastle team v Crystal Palace on Saturday afternoon?

We have put together a list of the 20 players who could potentially be selected for this game.

A win would take Newcastle surely well on their way to safety BUT defeat would see NUFC drop to 14th and Palace overtake them.

Paul Dummett and Jetro Willems are ruled out for the season, plus Andy Carroll, Jonjo Shelvey and Emil Krafth are also still not available.

Steve Bruce on Friday morning also confirming that Ciaran Clark and Christian Atsu won’t be available for the Crystal Palace match.

Atsu is sick (but not in a good way, as the youth use the term…), whilst Ciaran Clark is still in a protective boot after injury at Arsenal, the full extent of the injury not known as yet.

Javier Manquillo is now back in training but reported to be not yet considered for a return to action.

As well as those six(and the two long-term injuries), Joelinton is also a doubt. The striker set for a late fitness test on a thigh strain but Steve Bruce thinking he should be available.

As for positives, Bruce says Muto and Gayle are now available to start.

So what would be your side for Newcastle United to play Crystal Palace on Saturday?