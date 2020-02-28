Opinion

Which 11 players would you select in Newcastle team v Burnley? Please vote now

Which 11 players would you pick in the Newcastle team v Burnley on Saturday afternoon?

We have put together a list of the 22 players who could potentially be selected for this game.

Newcastle on a run of only one win in nine Premier League matches.



Paul Dummett and Jetro Willems are of course ruled out for the season.

Andy Carroll has still not returned to training.

Whilst Emil Krafth ha returned to training this week but reported to be still not available as he works towards full fitness.

Steve Bruce on Friday morning also confirming that Ciaran Clark is set to have an ankle operation and won’t be playing again this season.

Atsu was ruled out by sickness against Palace but is available again.

Meanwhile the NUFC Head Coach confirmed that Jonjo Shelvey and Javier Manquillo are in the squad for Burnley.

So what would be your side for Newcastle United to play Burnley on Saturday?