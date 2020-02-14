Opinion

Which 11 players would you select in Newcastle team v Arsenal? Please vote now

Which 11 players would you pick in the Newcastle team v Arsenal on Sunday afternoon?

We have put together a list of the 20 players who could potentially be selected for this game.

A win would take Newcastle above Arsenal and potentially into the top half.

On Wednesday, training images released by the club showed that a number of players were still absent.

Paul Dummett and Jetro Willems are ruled out for the season but a fair few others were still missing as well.

Andy Carroll, Dwight Gayle and Jonjo Shelvey nowhere to be seen.

Whilst right-back Emil Krafth also not involved.

Javier Manquillo did appear in the training shots but doing work separate to the group.

Steve Bruce on Friday morning confirming that none of the injured players are ready to come back into the team yet, despite claiming this would be the case two weeks ago.

There is a small chance Muto and/or Gayle could make the bench but won’t be considered to start.

So what would be your side for Newcastle United to play Arsenal on Sunday?