News

West Brom v Newcastle United FA Cup fifth round date and away ticket allocation officially confirmed

The date and time for West Brom v Newcastle United has been confirmed.

The Baggies announcing on Tuesday afternoon details for the FA Cup fifth round match.

The game will kick off at 8pm on Tuesday 3 March.

West Brom say Newcastle United have asked for the full 15% of capacity they are entitled to as an away allocation.

Meaning the entire Smethwick End will only be for Newcastle fans, various estimates putting that between 5,200 and 5,500.

West Brom official announcement:

‘Confirmation of our FA Cup fifth-round clash with Newcastle United.

We would like to remind Newcastle supporters The Hawthorns is a windmill-free zone.

Albion’s Emirates FA Cup fifth-round tie against Newcastle United will be played on Tuesday, March 3.

Tickets for the fixture will go on sale to home season-ticket holders from 9am on Thursday, February 6 and are priced £15 adults and £5 under-18s. Should tickets be available on the day of the game, matchday prices will increase to £20 adults and £10 under-18s.

Newcastle have taken up their right to a 15 per cent allocation of The Hawthorns capacity which means the Smethwick End will only be available to visiting fans.’

