News

West Brom v Newcastle away tickets – 1,500 sold in first 41 minutes and would have been a lot more if…

The West Brom v Newcastle away tickets went on sale at 10am this (Friday) morning.

Newcastle announcing they had an initial allocation of 4,000 tickets, with a further 1,000 available if needed…

I think they need them.

The official Newcastle United ticket website shows that 1,500 West Brom v Newcastle away tickets were sold in the first 41 minutes after they went on sale at 10am this morning.

The remaining 2,500 now swiftly going and soon to be gone, despite the 30 loyalty points requirement to be able to buy one.

FA Cup fever has truly taken over after NUFC managed to get past two League One clubs (only taking four games and extra time!).

Hopefully Newcastle United will swiftly be able to make the extra 1,000 available to buy, once the first 4,000 have gone.

When announcing the ticket allocation, West Brom said that Newcastle United had asked for the full 15% of capacity which you are entitled to have in the FA Cup (unless FA Cup/football authorities say you can’t!), meaning NUFC fans have the entire Smethwick End of The Hawthorns. Reports put the capacity of that end at between 5,200 and 5,500 so hopefully the 5,000 away allocation that Newcastle United are stating, is actually 5,000 plus a few more.

***The sales of the West Brom v Newcastle away tickets would have been even more rapid if it wasn’t a case of having to queue on the website to buy tickets (then some people getting payment refused because of a problem the club acknowledge is on the ticket site but they still haven’t bothered fixing), endless calls to try and get through on the phone, or queue in person.

Newcastle United official announcement – Thursday 6 February 2020:

Tickets for Newcastle United’s Emirates FA Cup Fifth Round game at West Bromwich Albion will go on sale to season ticket holders with 30 away points or more at 10am on Friday, 7th February.

United have been given an initial allocation of 4,000 at the Hawthorns, with up to a further 1,000 available depending on sales.

The Magpies secured their place in the last 16 for the first time since 2006 with a dramatic extra-time victory over Oxford United on Tuesday night.

The date for their Fifth Round clash was confirmed as Tuesday, 3rd March (8pm kick-off) earlier on Thursday.

Prices

Tickets are priced at £15 for all adults and £5 for under-18s if bought in advance of the game. Please note that prices will rise to £20 and £10 respectively on the day, subject to availability.

Wheelchair/ambulant tickets are priced at £5 in advance and £10 on the day.

How to buy

To purchase tickets, please visit book.nufc.co.uk, call 0344 372 1892 or visit the St. James’ Park box office (Milburn Stand) in person.

