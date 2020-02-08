Opinion

West Brom fans comment on Newcastle United and getting NUFC in FA Cup fifth round

Interesting to hear what West Brom fans are saying after confirmation that the Baggies are facing Newcastle United.

So what do the Championship promotion chasers think about getting NUFC?

A bit of a difference of opinion a to how good/not so good Newcastle United are at the minute.

However, not really any disagreements from them about whether or not Newcastle fans will buy every ticket they can get.

Many West Brom fan reminiscing about 1974 when Newcastle won 3-0 and had an estimated 20,000 or so fans inside The Hawthorns.

There might not be quite 20,000 away fans this time but repeat of that 3-0 scoreline would do very nicely.

Also, interesting to see fans of another club jealous of our FA Cup record these past 50 years!

West Brom fans comment via their West Brom Forum message board:

‘I’m dreading a repeat of 1974 (I was there).

Bruce will view this as a huge chance to really get the NUFC fans behind him and the team….think he’ll field a very strong side and their fans will turn up in huge numbers and probably infiltrate home areas.’

‘If we cant sell a 5th round tie out at £15 a ticket then it is very poor in my opinion.’

‘I’ve no idea what demand will be like for this tie, it’s hard to know these days.

One thing to bear in mind though is for league games we have over 23,600 seats available to home fans but with Newcastle taking the whole of the Smethwick we will have slightly less than 21,000 by my calculations.’

‘I’d expect a good crowd but not a sell out.

Shift workers might find it hard to attend and those that live and work in places like Devon, Norfolk etc might not fancy the long journey.

Some that live in places like Worcester might struggle to get back on public transport too if they don’t drive or use official travel.’

‘Don’t think Newcastle supporters will find it hard to get to!!!’

‘Thought we would be able to get at least 1 more ticket with our Season Tickets! GOtta wait till the 24th now to go on general sale.’

‘Stunningly original choices for the TV.

There could be three massacres there, not great TV for the neutral. What’s happened to the screening of the games where they might be shocks? Money…’

‘This game will sell out. I’m getting 9 tickets next Thursday.

‘The demand is there at £15 for 2 games from Wembley vs a prem team.’

‘The 70’s Malcolm McDonald game is one I remember well, hopefully we can reverse the result this time and if we do I want to be there.’

‘No realistic chance of winning it but maybe a trip to Wembley for the semi.

Still a tough ask as we would need to beat Newcastle plus probably one other Prem side.

Football’s all about hope though, lose that and there’s really little left so still looking forward to Newcastle.’

‘Given the right team and right attitude I feel that we could beat Newcastle, regardless of how many fans they bring.

You are then in a quarter final and one match from Wembley. We have an opportunity, let’s go for it!!’

‘Our chances will in part depend on what team Newcastle puts out.

Looking through their line-up v Oxford, about half the names I didn’t recognise as first teamers, but then I don’t know a lot about Newcastle.’

‘Really? Most of them were first teamers…

The keeper is the sub keeper, the back three were their first choice, Ritchie was first choice until Rose signed, Yedlin alternates with Manquillo at right back.

The Longstaff brothers alternate with Shelvey and Hayden in the midfield, Bentaleb, Joelinton and Almiron all first choice.

Pretty strong line up from them. Shelvey, Hayden and St. Maximim are the only players who would really enhance the side.’

‘West Ham put out a fairly full strength team and looked absolute rubbish against us; particularly in the first-half.

Newcastle are a slight level above in fairness; but I take half-hearted first teamers rather than fired up back-up.’

‘I believe that the last time we played Newcastle in the 5th Round of the FA Cup was on 16th February 1974 at home, we lost 0-3 and it’s the only way that I remember it’s our wedding anniversary.’

‘The Newcastle guy (ASM) who scored the winner (against Oxford) has some skill. Nice goal. Look forward to the 5th round.’

‘Somen Tchoyi mk 2, crossed with a sprinkle of Asprilia, very entertaining.’

‘I would put the strongest possible team out against Newcastle.

Because it’s FIFTY YEARS since West Bromwich Albion played in a Cup Final. For a club that must be ranked at the very least in England’s top 30, that is a disgraceful record.

I started going in 1973 – 47 years ago this very month. I’m getting near 60. I have NEVER seen Albion play in a Cup Final. We’ve entered the Cups nearly ONE HUNDRED times over that period, and never even once made the final two. What a disgrace.

Like many I’ve seen us lose 3 FA Cup Semi-Finals and even manage to lose an FA Cup Semi-Final and a League Cup Semi-Final in the same season.

I’m totally sick of it. Albion should be utterly ashamed of our abysmal Cup record over the past 50 years.

I fear I’ll never see Albion reach a Cup Final. I don’t think I’ll still be around in 2070.

Pick a team that has a chance of beating Newcastle. Rant over.’

‘You’re spot on, but the negative ninnie in me sees a late Newcastle winner to see us out. Their record isn’t much better than ours! Could even be longer since they won a cup if I’m not mistaken. 50s?’

‘You’re right, but at least Newcastle got to the FA Cup Final in 1974, 1998 and 1999 and the League Cup Final in 1976. They lost them all, but at least they had four Wembley Finals!’

‘I imagine that we will put out a similar side to the one that played at West Ham, which should be good enough to beat Newcastle.’

‘Prefer to play Newcastle if I’m honest. Oxford had the ability to be a banana skin game.’

‘I was hoping that as it’s midweek the Geordies didn’t want the whole of the Smethwick. Fat chance.’

‘First game I saw us lose was home to Newcastle in 5th round in 1974, 0-3.

I was aged 7 and was devastated, and cried my eyes out, I didn’t realise that Albion could lose games, how wrong I was!

46000 there I think with about 20000 geordies at the game.’

‘42,747 officially – far, far more in reality. Largest away following ever at the Hawthorns.’

‘Several running battles outside the Brummie/Woodman Corner in the 30 minutes after that game….I was 14 and petrified!! Never liked Newcastle since.’

‘There was fighting all round the ground as I recall.

Nonetheless, neanderthals aside, if Old Firm matches are excluded, it’s arguably the best away support I’ve ever seen.’

‘I was there that day, atmosphere was fantastic, remember the Geordies dancing on the touch line smethwick end, remember Malcolm Macdonald having a great game, we didn’t turn up that day, yet Newcastle were rubbish in the final against Liverpool.’

