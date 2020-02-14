Watch Arsenal v Newcastle Live TV – The global channel listings for Sunday
Around the world, here are the channels you can watch Arsenal v Newcastle Live TV.
The global TV listings are featured below for local (to you) coverage on Sunday (4.30pm (UK) kick-off).
Only separated by goal difference, a win for the Magpies would mean then going three points clear of the Gunners and also into the top half, if Burnley fail to win at Southampton
Listings courtesy of LiveSoccerTV:
Albania SuperSport 2 Digitalb
Algeria beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2
Andorra RMC Sport 1
Angola SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now, SuperSport 3 Africa, SL2G
Argentina ESPN2 Sur, ESPN Play Sur
Aruba RUSH
Australia Optus Sport
Austria Sky Go, Sky Sport 1 HD
Azerbaijan Idman TV
Bahamas RUSH
Bahrain beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2
Bangladesh Star Sports Select HD1
Barbados RUSH
Belarus Belarus 5
Belgium Play Sports 2, VOOsport World 1
Benin SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport 3 Africa, SL2G
Bermuda RUSH
Bhutan Star Sports Select HD1
Bolivia ESPN2 Sur, ESPN Play Sur
Bosnia and Herzegovina SportKlub 3 Serbia
Botswana SuperSport 3 Africa, DStv Now, SL2G, SuperSport Maximo
Brazil DAZN
British Virgin Islands RUSH
Brunei Astro Go
Bulgaria Play Diema Xtra, Diema Sport 2
Burkina Faso DStv Now, SL2G, SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport 3 Africa
Burundi SuperSport 3 Africa, SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now, SL2G
Cameroon SL2G, SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport 3 Africa, DStv Now
Canada DAZN
Cape Verde SL2G, SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now, SuperSport 3 Africa
Cayman Islands RUSH
Central African Republic SL2G, SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport 3 Africa
Chad SuperSport 3 Africa, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo, SL2G
Chile ESPN2 Sur, ESPN Play Sur
China QQ Sports Live, PPTV Sport China
Colombia ESPN Play Sur
Comoros SL2G, SuperSport 3 Africa, SuperSport Maximo
Congo SuperSport 3 Africa, SL2G, DStv Now
Costa Rica Sky HD
Cote D’Ivoire SL2G, SuperSport 3 Africa, SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now
Croatia Sportklub 3 Croatia
Curacao RUSH
Cyprus Cytavision Sports 2, Cytavision on the Go
Czech Republic Premier Sport, DIGI GO
Denmark Viaplay Denmark, Xee
Djibouti SL2G, beIN Sports HD 2, SuperSport 3 Africa, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now
Dominica RUSH
Dominican Republic RUSH, Sky HD
Ecuador ESPN Play Sur
Egypt beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
El Salvador Sky HD
Equatorial Guinea SuperSport Maximo, SL2G, DStv Now, SuperSport 3 Africa
Eritrea SL2G, DStv Now, SuperSport 3 Africa, SuperSport Maximo
Estonia TV3 Sport, TV3 Sport 3
Ethiopia DStv Now, SL2G, SuperSport 3 Africa, SuperSport Maximo
Fiji Sky Pacific
Finland Viasat Sports Premium, Viasat Football HD, Viaplay Finland
France Free, Canal+ Sport, RMC Sport en direct, RMC Sport 1
French Guiana RUSH
Gabon SuperSport 3 Africa, SL2G, DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo
Gambia SL2G, SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport 3 Africa, DStv Now
Germany Sky Go, Sky Sport 1 HD
Ghana SL2G, SuperSport 3 Africa, SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now
Greece Cosmote Sport 1 HD
Grenada RUSH
Guadeloupe RUSH
Guatemala Sky HD
Guinea SL2G, SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport 3 Africa, DStv Now
Guinea-Bissau SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport 3 Africa, SL2G, DStv Now
Guyana RUSH
Haiti RUSH
Honduras Sky HD
Hong Kong 620 Now Premier League TV, 621 Now Premier League 1, Now Player
Hungary Spíler1
Iceland SíminnSport
India Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports Select 1, Hotstar VIP
Iran beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Iraq beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2
Ireland Sky Sports Premier League, BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Sports Main Event, SKY GO Extra
Israel Sport 1
Italy Sky Sport Football, NOW TV, SKY Go Italia
Jamaica RUSH
Japan DAZN
Jordan beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2
Kazakhstan Setanta Sports Kazakhstan
Kenya DStv Now, SuperSport 3 Africa, SL2G
Korea Republic SPOTV
Kuwait beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2
Latvia TV3 Sport 3, TV3 Sport
Lebanon beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Lesotho SuperSport 3 Africa, DStv Now, SL2G, SuperSport Maximo
Liberia SL2G, DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport 3 Africa
Libya beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Lithuania TV3 Sport 3, TV3 Sport
Luxembourg RMC Sport 1
Macedonia SportKlub 3 Serbia, MaxTV Go
Madagascar SL2G, DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport 3 Africa
Malawi SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport 3 Africa, DStv Now, SL2G
Malaysia Astro SuperSport 3, Astro Go
Maldives Star Sports Select HD1
Mali SL2G, SuperSport 3 Africa, SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now
Malta GO TV Anywhere, TSN2 Malta
Martinique RUSH
Mauritania beIN Sports HD 2, DStv Now, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Mauritius SuperSport 3 Africa, RMC Sport 1, SL2G, DStv Now
Mexico Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD
Monaco RMC Sport 1
Montenegro SportKlub 3 Serbia
Montserrat RUSH
Morocco beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2
Mozambique SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now, SL2G, SuperSport 3 Africa
Namibia SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now, SL2G, SuperSport 3 Africa
Nepal Star Sports Select HD1
Netherlands Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14
New Zealand Spark Sport
Nicaragua Sky HD
Niger SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now, SuperSport 3 Africa, SL2G
Nigeria DStv Now, SuperSport 3 Africa, SL2G
Norway TV2 Sport Premium, TV2 Sumo
Oman beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Pakistan Star Sports Select HD1
Palestinian Territory beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2
Panama Sky HD
Paraguay ESPN2 Sur, ESPN Play Sur
Peru ESPN2 Sur, ESPN Play Sur
Poland Canal+ Sport Online, Canal+ Sport, nc+ GO
Portugal Sport TV2, Sport TV LIVE
Puerto Rico RUSH
Qatar beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Romania Eurosport Romania
Russia Okko Sport
Rwanda SuperSport 3 Africa, SL2G, SuperSport Maximo
Saint Lucia RUSH
Sao Tome And Principe SuperSport Maximo, SL2G, SuperSport 3 Africa
Saudi Arabia beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Senegal SL2G, DStv Now, SuperSport 3 Africa, SuperSport Maximo
Serbia SportKlub 3 Serbia
Seychelles SuperSport 3 Africa, SL2G, DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo
Sierra Leone SuperSport Maximo, SL2G, DStv Now, SuperSport 3 Africa
Singapore 102 (HD) mio Stadium
Slovakia DIGI GO, Premier Sport
Slovenia SportKlub 1 Slovenia
Somalia SuperSport Maximo, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
South Africa SuperSport Maximo, SL2G, SuperSport 3, Maximo 360, DStv Now
South Sudan SL2G, DStv Now, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2, SuperSport 3 Africa
Spain DAZN
Sri Lanka Star Sports Select HD1
Sudan beIN SPORTS CONNECT, SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now, beIN Sports HD 2
Suriname RUSH
Swaziland SuperSport 3 Africa, SuperSport Maximo, SL2G, DStv Now
Sweden Viasat Sports Premium, Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland RMC Sport 1, Sky Sport 1 HD, Canal+ Sport
Syria beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2
Tanzania SuperSport 3 Africa, SL2G, SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now
Thailand True Premier Football HD 1
Togo SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport 3 Africa, DStv Now, SL2G
Trinidad and Tobago RUSH
Tunisia beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2
Turkey S Sport, Idman TV, S Sport+
Turks and Caicos Islands RUSH
U.S. Virgin Islands RUSH
Uganda DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport 3 Africa, SL2G
Ukraine Setanta Sports Ukraine
United Arab Emirates beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2
United Kingdom Sky Sports Main Event, BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Sports Premier League, SKY GO Extra
United States NBC Sports App, NBCSports.com, SiriusXM FC, NBCSN, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo
Uruguay ESPN Play Sur, ESPN2 Sur
Venezuela ESPN Play Sur
Vietnam K+PM
Yemen beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2
Zambia SuperSport 3 Africa, SL2G, SuperSport Maximo
Zimbabwe SL2G, DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport 3 Africa
