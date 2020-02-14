News

Watch Arsenal v Newcastle Live TV – The global channel listings for Sunday

Around the world, here are the channels you can watch Arsenal v Newcastle Live TV.

The global TV listings are featured below for local (to you) coverage on Sunday (4.30pm (UK) kick-off).

Only separated by goal difference, a win for the Magpies would mean then going three points clear of the Gunners and also into the top half, if Burnley fail to win at Southampton

Listings courtesy of LiveSoccerTV:

Albania SuperSport 2 Digitalb

Algeria beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2

Andorra RMC Sport 1

Angola SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now, SuperSport 3 Africa, SL2G

Argentina ESPN2 Sur, ESPN Play Sur

Aruba RUSH

Australia Optus Sport

Austria Sky Go, Sky Sport 1 HD

Azerbaijan Idman TV

Bahamas RUSH

Bahrain beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2

Bangladesh Star Sports Select HD1

Barbados RUSH

Belarus Belarus 5

Belgium Play Sports 2, VOOsport World 1

Benin SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport 3 Africa, SL2G

Bermuda RUSH

Bhutan Star Sports Select HD1

Bolivia ESPN2 Sur, ESPN Play Sur

Bosnia and Herzegovina SportKlub 3 Serbia

Botswana SuperSport 3 Africa, DStv Now, SL2G, SuperSport Maximo

Brazil DAZN

British Virgin Islands RUSH

Brunei Astro Go

Bulgaria Play Diema Xtra, Diema Sport 2

Burkina Faso DStv Now, SL2G, SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport 3 Africa

Burundi SuperSport 3 Africa, SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now, SL2G

Cameroon SL2G, SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport 3 Africa, DStv Now

Canada DAZN

Cape Verde SL2G, SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now, SuperSport 3 Africa

Cayman Islands RUSH

Central African Republic SL2G, SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport 3 Africa

Chad SuperSport 3 Africa, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo, SL2G

Chile ESPN2 Sur, ESPN Play Sur

China QQ Sports Live, PPTV Sport China

Colombia ESPN Play Sur

Comoros SL2G, SuperSport 3 Africa, SuperSport Maximo

Congo SuperSport 3 Africa, SL2G, DStv Now

Costa Rica Sky HD

Cote D’Ivoire SL2G, SuperSport 3 Africa, SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now

Croatia Sportklub 3 Croatia

Curacao RUSH

Cyprus Cytavision Sports 2, Cytavision on the Go

Czech Republic Premier Sport, DIGI GO

Denmark Viaplay Denmark, Xee

Djibouti SL2G, beIN Sports HD 2, SuperSport 3 Africa, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now

Dominica RUSH

Dominican Republic RUSH, Sky HD

Ecuador ESPN Play Sur

Egypt beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

El Salvador Sky HD

Equatorial Guinea SuperSport Maximo, SL2G, DStv Now, SuperSport 3 Africa

Eritrea SL2G, DStv Now, SuperSport 3 Africa, SuperSport Maximo

Estonia TV3 Sport, TV3 Sport 3

Ethiopia DStv Now, SL2G, SuperSport 3 Africa, SuperSport Maximo

Fiji Sky Pacific

Finland Viasat Sports Premium, Viasat Football HD, Viaplay Finland

France Free, Canal+ Sport, RMC Sport en direct, RMC Sport 1

French Guiana RUSH

Gabon SuperSport 3 Africa, SL2G, DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo

Gambia SL2G, SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport 3 Africa, DStv Now

Germany Sky Go, Sky Sport 1 HD

Ghana SL2G, SuperSport 3 Africa, SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now

Greece Cosmote Sport 1 HD

Grenada RUSH

Guadeloupe RUSH

Guatemala Sky HD

Guinea SL2G, SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport 3 Africa, DStv Now

Guinea-Bissau SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport 3 Africa, SL2G, DStv Now

Guyana RUSH

Haiti RUSH

Honduras Sky HD

Hong Kong 620 Now Premier League TV, 621 Now Premier League 1, Now Player

Hungary Spíler1

Iceland SíminnSport

India Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports Select 1, Hotstar VIP

Iran beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Iraq beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2

Ireland Sky Sports Premier League, BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Sports Main Event, SKY GO Extra

Israel Sport 1

Italy Sky Sport Football, NOW TV, SKY Go Italia

Jamaica RUSH

Japan DAZN

Jordan beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2

Kazakhstan Setanta Sports Kazakhstan

Kenya DStv Now, SuperSport 3 Africa, SL2G

Korea Republic SPOTV

Kuwait beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2

Latvia TV3 Sport 3, TV3 Sport

Lebanon beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Lesotho SuperSport 3 Africa, DStv Now, SL2G, SuperSport Maximo

Liberia SL2G, DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport 3 Africa

Libya beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Lithuania TV3 Sport 3, TV3 Sport

Luxembourg RMC Sport 1

Macedonia SportKlub 3 Serbia, MaxTV Go

Madagascar SL2G, DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport 3 Africa

Malawi SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport 3 Africa, DStv Now, SL2G

Malaysia Astro SuperSport 3, Astro Go

Maldives Star Sports Select HD1

Mali SL2G, SuperSport 3 Africa, SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now

Malta GO TV Anywhere, TSN2 Malta

Martinique RUSH

Mauritania beIN Sports HD 2, DStv Now, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Mauritius SuperSport 3 Africa, RMC Sport 1, SL2G, DStv Now

Mexico Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Monaco RMC Sport 1

Montenegro SportKlub 3 Serbia

Montserrat RUSH

Morocco beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2

Mozambique SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now, SL2G, SuperSport 3 Africa

Namibia SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now, SL2G, SuperSport 3 Africa

Nepal Star Sports Select HD1

Netherlands Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14

New Zealand Spark Sport

Nicaragua Sky HD

Niger SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now, SuperSport 3 Africa, SL2G

Nigeria DStv Now, SuperSport 3 Africa, SL2G

Norway TV2 Sport Premium, TV2 Sumo

Oman beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Pakistan Star Sports Select HD1

Palestinian Territory beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2

Panama Sky HD

Paraguay ESPN2 Sur, ESPN Play Sur

Peru ESPN2 Sur, ESPN Play Sur

Poland Canal+ Sport Online, Canal+ Sport, nc+ GO

Portugal Sport TV2, Sport TV LIVE

Puerto Rico RUSH

Qatar beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Romania Eurosport Romania

Russia Okko Sport

Rwanda SuperSport 3 Africa, SL2G, SuperSport Maximo

Saint Lucia RUSH

Sao Tome And Principe SuperSport Maximo, SL2G, SuperSport 3 Africa

Saudi Arabia beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Senegal SL2G, DStv Now, SuperSport 3 Africa, SuperSport Maximo

Serbia SportKlub 3 Serbia

Seychelles SuperSport 3 Africa, SL2G, DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo

Sierra Leone SuperSport Maximo, SL2G, DStv Now, SuperSport 3 Africa

Singapore 102 (HD) mio Stadium

Slovakia DIGI GO, Premier Sport

Slovenia SportKlub 1 Slovenia

Somalia SuperSport Maximo, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

South Africa SuperSport Maximo, SL2G, SuperSport 3, Maximo 360, DStv Now

South Sudan SL2G, DStv Now, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2, SuperSport 3 Africa

Spain DAZN

Sri Lanka Star Sports Select HD1

Sudan beIN SPORTS CONNECT, SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now, beIN Sports HD 2

Suriname RUSH

Swaziland SuperSport 3 Africa, SuperSport Maximo, SL2G, DStv Now

Sweden Viasat Sports Premium, Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland RMC Sport 1, Sky Sport 1 HD, Canal+ Sport

Syria beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2

Tanzania SuperSport 3 Africa, SL2G, SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now

Thailand True Premier Football HD 1

Togo SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport 3 Africa, DStv Now, SL2G

Trinidad and Tobago RUSH

Tunisia beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2

Turkey S Sport, Idman TV, S Sport+

Turks and Caicos Islands RUSH

U.S. Virgin Islands RUSH

Uganda DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport 3 Africa, SL2G

Ukraine Setanta Sports Ukraine

United Arab Emirates beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2

United Kingdom Sky Sports Main Event, BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Sports Premier League, SKY GO Extra

United States NBC Sports App, NBCSports.com, SiriusXM FC, NBCSN, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo

Uruguay ESPN Play Sur, ESPN2 Sur

Venezuela ESPN Play Sur

Vietnam K+PM

Yemen beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2

Zambia SuperSport 3 Africa, SL2G, SuperSport Maximo

Zimbabwe SL2G, DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport 3 Africa

(*If you don’t see your country listed – You can email [email protected] and ask them whether there is a channel showing Arsenal v Newcastle Live TV, or if they have their info wrong on any country/channel, please let them know via that email address)

