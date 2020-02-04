Videos

Watch all 3 Newcastle United goals including cracking ASM winner – Oxford 2 Newcastle 3

It ended Oxford 2 Newcastle 3 but this was yet another ride on the black and white rollercoaster.

Sean Longstaff and Joelinton putting NUFC two up within half an hour and seemingly in total control.

Only for that control to slip and two late Oxford goals took it to extra time.

Oxford went into the added half hour looking the more dangerous and at this point Newcastle were on the ropes.

However, Allan Saint-Maximin was the one threat that remained for the away side and eventually he found that moment.

After frustrating at times with his end product, as the clock showed only four minutes until penalties, ASM stepped up, cut inside and lashed a quality unstoppable effort into the back of the net.

Watch all three goals below in the official match highlights.

Sean Longstaff with great composure and superb finish, Joelinton with pace, strength and determination to score(!) and finally, ASM’s brilliant winner.

Congratulations @NUFC 👏 Here are the highlights from tonight’s fourth round replay victory 👇pic.twitter.com/UE5C9lfAcn — The Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) February 4, 2020

Stats from BBC Sport:

Oxford 2 Newcastle 3 (AET) – Tuesday 4 February 8.05pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Sean Longstaff, 15, Joelinton 30, ASM 116

Oxford United:

Kelly 84, Holland 90+4

Possession was Oxford 50%, Newcastle 50%

Total shots were Oxford 20 Newcastle 16

Shots on target were Oxford 5, Newcastle 7

Corners were Oxford 6, Newcastle 4

Crowd: 11,520 (incl 1,800 Newcastle)

Referee: Peter Bankes

Newcastle team v Oxford:

Darlow, Yedlin, Schar, Lascelles, Lejeune (Clark 97), Ritchie, Sean Longstaff, Bentaleb (Atsu 103), Matty Longstaff, Almiron (Hayden 90), Joelinton (Saint-Maximin 37)

Unused Subs

Elliot, Fernandez, Allan

(Oxford 2 Newcastle 3 (AET) – Match ratings and comments on all NUFC players – Read HERE)

(Oxford 2 Newcastle 3 (AET) – Instant NUFC fan/writer reaction to Tuesday night’s dramatic win – Read HERE)

