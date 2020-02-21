News

Very surprising Newcastle United player comes out at the very top of Premier League possession stats

New Premier League possession stats are intriguing, as they show one very surprising Newcastle United star featuring very top of the list.

In modern football, far more than years gone by, giving away possession is seen as a far bigger problem.

As playing styles have changed, rather than play quickly switching from one end of the pitch to the other and possession changing hands with almost every other kick at times, keeping hold of the ball is the key thing for most teams/coaches. Basically, if you give away possession then you don’t know when you will get the ball back, especially against the better teams.

An interesting table has now been published by ‘The Other 14’ (who specialise on stats/tables etc on the 14 clubs and their players who aren’t the ‘Big Six’) which shows the most successful Premier League players this season when it comes to not giving away possession. The ‘Other 14’ is becoming an ever better resource with some interesting and relevant stats comparison.

When it comes to how many times players give away possession per 90 minutes played, little surprise it is dominated by defenders who tend to play a lot of shorter/safer passes.

Great to see though that Newcastle have a player at the very top of the list, in terms of giving the ball away least.

Even though he is one of those defenders who will tend to play shorter passes, massive credit to Jamaal Lascelles for his place at the top, showing he has really worked on this side of his game.

He gives the ball away on average only 5.48 times every 90 minutes.

Confidence and ability on the ball has long been seen as Lascelles’ biggest weakness but the stats suggest he has shown significant improvement on that front.

Great to see as well that Jetro Willems ranks so high, considering he played further up the pitch than the vast majority of other players featured on the list. Hopefully we will see him back in black and white sometime in the future.

