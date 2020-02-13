News

Valentino Lazaro explains why he turned his back on RB Leipzig in favour of Newcastle United

Valentino Lazaro has revealed that he was ‘close’ to joining RB Leipzig in January.

Having spent two years with Hertha Berlin, a return to the Bundesliga would have been no surprise.

However, when deciding between the two clubs, Valentino Lazaro says he ‘just felt more welcomed’ at Newcastle United.

The Austrian international adding: ‘Steve Bruce really convinced me that I could have a really good time here in Newcastle. I don’t regret my decision and I am very happy to be here.’

Always nice to hear positive words about NUFC but this latest interview doesn’t change my belief that Lazaro is only here for the next few months, with no intention of joining the Mike Ashley Circus permanently.

Both Valentino Lazaro and Danny Rose are here to get regular football to prepare them best for this summer’s Euros, no more no less in my opinion.

Newcastle United have surely had to give absolute guarantees that both Rose and Lazaro will play week in week out. Something that surely RB Leipzig might have struggled with guaranteeing, with them fighting for the title, currently only a single point behind Bayern Munich.

It would be a massive surprise if either Danny Rose or Valentino Lazaro don’t start at Arsenal on Sunday, with only 13 Premier League games remaining for them to prepare for those summer Euros.

Lazaro has only played 323 minutes of Serie A football this season and last started a league game 11 weeks ago.

Danny Rose in a very similar position, only one league start in the last 16 weeks, plus of course he can’t play in one of these final 13 games, when Tottenham visit St James Park in the third from last PL match.

Whilst seven Newcastle players remain out injured, interesting to see the team and formation Steve Bruce puts out on Sunday, will it be simply Rose and Lazaro replacing Ritchie and Yedlin as wing-backs. Or something a little more surprising/inventive?

With Shelvey still ruled out, Newcastle desperately need the likes of Lazaro and Rose as high up the pitch as possible, against an Arsenal team with only two wins in their last 17 Premier League matches.

Will Bruce stray at all from his ultra-defensive tactics now he has other/better options in his team?

Valentino Lazaro talking to Sky Sports News:

“Apart from that [the weather on Tyneside], it has been really great so far.

“It was close [joining RB Leipzig instead of Newcastle]…but, in the end I just felt more welcomed here.

“Steve Bruce really convinced me that I could have a really good time here in Newcastle.

“I don’t regret my decision and I am very happy to be here.

“The team is great and the training is great.

“The atmosphere in the stadium is great, so everything has been really good so far.

“Like I said, apart from the weather.”

