Opinion

Valentino Lazaro agent telling all parties different things, that they want to hear

Valentino Lazaro signed on loan for Newcastle United on 24 January 2020.

Despite widespread media coverage that there was an option to buy included in the deal, ahead of the formal announcement, Newcastle United made no mention of it in their statement.

However, Inter Milan did state that there was an option to buy in their brief announcement confirming the loan deal.

In a lengthy interview on the club’s TV channel, Valentino Lazaro made no mention of the possibility of signing permanently and wasn’t asked at all about it. Instead the player saying the big attraction of the move was regular football, that would also help prepare him for this summer’s euros with Austria.

In no interviews since, has Lazaro talked about staying on after this initial loan spell.

Interesting then to see the player’s agent Max Hagmayr talking to the Chronicle this week (see below).

Hagmayr going on at length about how great Newcastle United are etc etc etc, even though he came to talk to Newcastle and then very publicly went to talk to other clubs.

The agent ending by saying…’I would not say no [to a permanent deal] because we appreciate everything Newcastle is doing for Valentino.’

However, this isn’t what Lazaro’s agent has been saying to the Italian media.

This is typical of what he has been telling them, speaking to FC Inter News at the end of January, Hagmayr said this about Valentino Lazaro: ‘The player’s first choice is to go back to Inter. With more time available he wants to demonstrate that he can help the Nerazzurri club to win the Scudetto.’

You very much get the feeling that Lazaro’s agent is telling people what they want to hear, especially the Chronicle and anybody connected to Newcastle United.

Valentino Lazaro was chased by a number of clubs last summer and went to Inter Milan for Champions League football and fighting for a title (Inter are currently top of Serie A).

There is no way that his ambitions have dropped so far so quickly as to wanting to permanently attach himself to a Mike Ashley NUFC, a club ran with no ambition, no desire to try and succeed in any way on the pitch, never mind play in Europe and/or winning things.

It hurts you as a fan to say this but that’s the reality.

NUFC are simply being used by the likes of Danny Rose and Valentino Lazaro to get some football these next three months to prepare them for the Euros, then they will be playing/signing for other clubs next August.

Back in the days of Kevin Keegan and Sir Bobby, Rose and Lazaro would be desperate to sign permanently for NUFC but that is not the reality now under Mike Ashley.

Valentino Lazaro agent Max Hagmayr talking to the Chronicle – 10 February 2020:

“He’s very happy to be in Newcastle, it is a top club.

“We also had very good talks with RB Leipzig and other clubs but we decided to go to Newcastle because Steve Bruce gave the boy a very good feeling and the talks and negotiations with Lee Charnley were good.

“The other clubs also told him he would play – all the clubs said the same ahead of the European Championships – and it was not about money because he could have earned the same at every club. It was the small things that made you feel that this might be the right club.

“It was how Steve Nickson introduced the club and how they made the decision to go for Valentino. He was very well-prepared. They were checking Valentino and this gives you a good feeling. Not only that they like the player and they want him but they made the decision for him and that made him feel safe after the six months at Inter.

“When I see Valentino now and how happy he is, I know we did a few things right coming here.

“We will see what’s going on in the next few months but first of all we have to live in the now. I would not say no [to a permanent deal] because we appreciate everything Newcastle is doing for Valentino.”

Max Hagmayr speaking to FCInterNews about the Valentino Lazaro loan move and what the intentions are then in the summer – 27 January 2020:

Not just Newcastle, West Ham, Leipzig and Werder Bremen also wanted it (to sign Valentino Lazro)?:

“Newcastle had been very serious in moving the deal forward and we are happy with how it all went: we are satisfied.”

What is the mood of the player?

“Valentino is happy to play in the Premier League and to be able to improve himself and his qualities in the English league.”

Will he return to Milan in June?

“The player’s first choice is to go back to Inter.

“With more time available he wants to demonstrate that he can help the Nerazzurri club to win the Scudetto “

