Updates on ticket sales for both West Brom and Newcastle United fans – Very different stories

Newcastle United fans quickly bought up the allocations for Rochdale and Oxford.

Now the FA Cup adventure moves on to the Hawthorns with a fifth round tie on Tuesday 3 March.

Whilst it has taken Newcastle four games to get past two League One clubs, there will be no replay this time.

From this stage on, FA Cup games will be decided on the day/night, with extra time and penalties if necessary.

The club have now confirmed that Newcastle United fans have bought up the entire away allocation for this FA Cup fifth round match.

Newcastle were allocated the entire Smethwick End and the club say that all 4,900 tickets have been sold now, no chance of it going on general sale as the sale never got pasts season ticket holders with a certain number of loyalty points.

When the allocation was announced, it was claimed that the Smethwick End held between 5,200 and 5,500, so not sure how it ended up with a less than 5,000 total.

A bit of a different story at the West Brom end though.

Fans on their West Brom Index message board have been monitoring tickets sales for home fans, their club’s ticketing site the same as Newcastle’s in allowing supporters to reckon up how many tickets sold/unsold.

As of yesterday (Thursday 13 February) this was the state of play:

‘Current sales are poor.

10,012 tickets left in the home end.

3871 in the east stand

4842 in the Brummie

1299 in the Halfords

I thought this would be a sell out.

If the ground holds roughly 26,000 and Newcastle have 5,000, then we have only sold half of the available tickets in the home stands.

Two games from Wembley and a winnable tie at home. Our squad is good enough to fight on two fronts and a historic double certainly is possible.’

Whilst it is the first time in the Mike Ashley era that Newcastle have reached the fifth round of the FA Cup, West Brom fans have seen their club do it six times in the same time period (including reaching a quarter final and semi final) including three times in these last five seasons, so maybe not quite as much of a novelty!

