News

Two Newcastle United players back in full training ahead of Crystal Palace – Club update

The club has released images of the Newcastle United players training ahead of Saturday.

The team looking to bounce back from Sunday’s hammering at Arsenal.

So what options will Steve Bruce have available?

Well last week Javier Manquillo was shown training separate to the main group, on his own.

However, this week he is featured heavily in the club training shots, in full training with the rest of the squad.

The Spanish defender was playing well until injured against Leicester on New Year’s Day, it remains to be seen whether he can be considered for the squad on Saturday, though of course Lazaro looks first choice now as right wing-back.

Lazaro replaced DeAndre Yedlin in the starting eleven at Arsenal and the USA international wasn’t even on the bench.

Whether it was a knock suffered by the player or by choice the head coach left him out, Steve Bruce looks to have Yedlin available on Saturday as the defender was shown in training.

Also featuring prominently was Dwight Gayle, who is probably the most interesting one.

Back in full training, will Gayle be considered for a game against his former club.

On a rare Premier League start (only his second under Bruce), Gayle helped set up Almiron to score at Wolves before forced off injured.

With so little goal threat on show, will Steve Bruce change formation/personnel to give Dwight Gayle a start?

