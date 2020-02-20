News

Tottenham elude Danny Rose when talking about tough games Newcastle United have remaining

Danny Rose has been talking about the rest of this season.

The left-back coming to Newcastle United to try and get fit for the euros in the summer and ensure his place in the England squad.

His first NUFC start couldn’t have gone worse, hammered 4-0 by Arsenal and their fans taunting him throughout the match.

Newcastle have 12 games left but for Danny Rose only 11 more potential NUFC Premier League starts, as he can’t play against Spurs.

Ironically, when talking about the remaining matches, Danny Rose listed the ‘so-called to six’ games that remained and only mentioned Manchester City and Liverpool, forgetting all about Tottenham.

On paper at least, it looks a tough end to the season for Newcastle, as those three clubs are amongst the final five matches, along with Brighton and Watford both away. It actually looks really bad when you include those two away trips against other clubs who will almost certainly be desperately still fighting for points late on. As for Newcastle possibly needing to get something against champions-elect Liverpool, who are breaking all kinds of records, on the final day, that doesn’t bear thinking about.

Danny Rose says that apart from the top/big six clubs: ‘All the other games are teams that are going to be in and around us. We can achieve anything that we set our minds to…’

The trouble is though, week in week out Newcastle have found it tough playing against the lower clubs. You only have to look at the last home match, Steve Bruce admitting afterwards he’d put a ‘team to be difficult to beat’, allowing rock bottom Norwich to dominate the match and only fail to win due to the usual factors – martin Dubravka, his centre-backs and large doses of luck as Norwich wasted their chances (the Canaries having 19 shots and 12 corners at St James Park).

Along with Benteleb and Lazaro, none of the January loan players played well against Arsenal, no surprise when none of the trio have played much, if any, first football in recent months. You just hope that they quickly get back to match fitness and show they are better quality than what Newcastle already had, especially when it meant the likes of Ritchie and Hayden getting dropped at Arsenal.

Newcastle with only one win in eight Premier League games up against Palace with one win in 11 PL matches, Saturday could be a pivotal match in deciding how comfortable (or not) the rest of the season will be for NUFC.

As for top/big six teams, to be honest, apart from Liverpool and Man City they haven’t really existed, throw in Leicester and they are the only three clubs to be showing they are any better than the rest.

Arsenal are 42 points off the top, for Man Utd it is 38 points, 36 points for Spurs and 35 for Chelsea.

Clubs such as Sheffield United and Wolves are playing just as good football, better in some cases, than these four ‘top/big six’ clubs this season. Interesting to see if this is a one-off or whether next season will see more of the same. Obviously the more of them that miss out on Champions League football/money for next season, the harder it will be for them. Leicester look sure to be taking one of their CL qualification spots and it would be class if a Wolves or Sheffield Utd could take another.

Danny Rose talking to the club site:

“Looking at the fixtures, I think there’s only (Manchester) City, Liverpool out of the so-called top six who we’re playing against.

“All the other games are teams that are going to be in and around us.

“We can achieve anything that we set our minds to and that has to be the spirit and everybody’s mindset in winning as many games as possible.

“That’s going to be my mindset. I come from a club that is used to winning, week in week out. That’s always been our attitude and I hope I can install that here. I haven’t come here to lose games; I’ve come here to win and to be part of something special.

“Knowing Roy (Hodgson – who handed Rose his international debut with England in 2016), they’ll definitely be up for this game.

“He prides himself and his teams on organisation and discipline so I imagine that Crystal Palace will be organised and very difficult to break down.

“When I was at Tottenham, I didn’t enjoy playing against Palace because of how hard they were to break down so I’ll be expecting a difficult match and it’s one that we have to win.

“I’ve only been here for three weeks but the first half performance against Arsenal is enough for me to know that we’re going to be fine and pick up a lot more wins than defeats towards the end of the season.

“Off the pitch, he (Steve Bruce) has been great with me if I need anything. He told me exactly what he expects from me when I joined.

“Even before the first game that I played against Norwich, he pulled me aside and said he was going to ease me into it.

“Even him taking the time just to have that conversation with me was brilliant and it’s something that I’ve missed. I’m willing to fight for him over the next few months and I can’t wait to get going.

“The last three months has been a situation that I haven’t had since I was 18 or 19 under Harry Redknapp (whilst at Spurs). It brought back a lot of frustration and negativity that I don’t want to project or have inside of me.

“Coming here and seeing how the staff treat you is brilliant. The players as well have been great and it’s a feeling that I’ve missed and, now, I’m going to make the most of it for the next three months and, hopefully, we have a great end to the season.”

