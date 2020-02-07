Opinion

Toon For Change Statement – Player contract situation at Newcastle United

There has been a new statement released by Toon For Change.

The anti-Mike Ashley protest group commenting on the current player contract situation at Newcastle United.

The full statement below.

Toon For Change statement – 27 January 2020:

Analysis conducted by supporter group Toon For Change, which has over 1000 members worldwide, has found that within the next 18 months, 60% of the match day squad for the game against Norwich earlier this month will be at the end of their loan or out of contract. In total, at least 20 players will find themselves in this position.

Discussing the analysis, Joe Moore a spokesperson for Toon For Change commented:

“The current contract situation facing the majority of our squad demonstrates Mike Ashley’s short term, ‘sticking plaster’ approach to our club. There doesn’t appear to be a genuine intention to develop a squad for the long-term and this reinforces the belief that the club’s sole aim year in, year out, is Premier League survival.

“Most concerning is the contract situations of some of our most promising young players, with both Matty Longstaff and Freddie Woodman out of contract within the next 18 months. Matty is out of contract in June and has reportedly reached an ‘impasse’ with the club in terms of a new deal.

“Lee Charnley was quoted as recently as January 2020 saying, “If I am a young player at this football club I want to look at us and say: That could be me. Our job is to look at that and give them a pathway through that gives them an opportunity.”

“It is all well and good bringing young players through the academy and into the first-team, but they must be adequately rewarded as they progress. If reports are to be believed, Matty Longstaff currently earns £800 per week. He’s a boyhood Newcastle United fan and has proven himself at the highest level this season, he deserves a salary that reflects that. Questions have to be asked about how this uncertainty affects performances on the pitch, too.

“The contract situation also demonstrates is Ashley’s desire to gamble on different players in the hope that they can be sold for a profit. Players such as Henri Saivet and Jacob Murphy both signed long-term contracts with the club but have failed to establish themselves in the first team. It is reported that Saivet is earning as much as £50,000 per week and he is not even a member of our 25 man Premier League squad. Why is the club seemingly unable to move so many of these players on until their contracts expire?

“We can only hope that the contract situation affecting many of players is resolved imminently as we face a huge rebuilding task over the coming months and transfer windows. Given the pace at which decision are made at Newcastle United, it seems likely that fans will be left disappointed once again.”

“Something we’ve felt for a while, is that Ashley has no desire to act in the long-term interests of Newcastle United and the current contract uncertainty surrounding so many players’ careers at the club only reinforces this belief further.”

Out of contract / end of loan players in the next 18 months

Goalkeepers: Karl Darlow, Freddie Woodman, Rob Elliot

Defenders: Ciaran Clark, Fabian Schar, Federico Fernandez, Javier Manquillo, Deandre Yedlin, Archaaf Lazaar, Jamie Sterry, Danny Rose

Midfielders:Jonjo Shelvey, Matt Ritchie, Isaac Hayden, Christian Atsu, Matty Longstaff, Rolando Aarons, Jack Colback, Jacob Murphy, Henri Saivet, Valentino Lazaro, Nabil Bentaleb

Attackers: Andy Carroll, Dwight Gayle

Toon For Change

