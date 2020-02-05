News

Three major Newcastle United factors new stats show responsible for much of season’s relative success

Three Newcastle United players feature in a newly published stats table.

Three players who have been major factors in the relative success Newcastle United have enjoyed this season.

The table below shows players who have the most combined clearances and blocks this season per 90 minutes, after the 25 Premier League games so far.

Great to see Federico Fernandez, Ciaran Clark and Jamaal Lascelles getting on the end of things, making the clearances and blocks.

The stats relate to the 14 clubs outside the ‘big six’, with that NUFC trio ranked 1st, 5th and 11th.

Fernandez, Clark and Lascelles averaging combined blocks and clearances per match of 8.12, 7.24 and 6.58 respectively.

No secret that Newcastle’s biggest strength is at centre-back, which these stats support.

As well as an assist against Wolves and goals against West Ham and Southampton, Federico Fernandez has been outstanding at the back.

One of a number of brilliant Rafa Benitez value for money signings, costing a very reasonable £6m in August 2018. The Argentine international having been at Napoli previously with Benitez.

The Argentine international having made 118 clearances so far, as well as 14 blocks.

Lascelles with 80 clearances and 13 blocks, Clark making 76 clearances and 13 blocks.

In total, the three NUFC defenders have made 274 clearances in Premier League matches, as well as a combined 40 blocks.

The blocks/clearances table has been published by ‘The Other 14’ (who specialise on stats/tables etc on the 14 clubs who aren’t the ‘Big Six’):

With Fabia Schar, Paul Dummett and Florian Lejeune as well, it is obvious that this season, centre-back is by far the strongest position in this Newcastle United squad.

