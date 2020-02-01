Opinion

This is how 25 man Newcastle United squad will look after left with 31 senior players after transfer window

In the next few days, the official Premier League 25 man Newcastle United squad will be confirmed.

Clubs allowed to make changes in the transfer window and then informing the Premier League which players will see out the rest of the season.

Premier League clubs able to name three goalkeepers and up to 22 outfield players, only those players (as well as those such as Matty Longstaff who are classed as Under 21s) able to play in Premier League matches).

This latest transfer window saw three players added to the squad, all loan signings – Nabil Bentaleb, Danny Rose and Valentino Lazaro.

Meanwhile, Rolando Aarons and Liam Gibson returned from loan spells last month.

Aarons has gone out again on loan, this time to Motherwell, whilst Ki Sung-yeung has agreed with the club to have the remaining five months of his contract cancelled, so is now a free agent.

This leaves Newcastle United with 31 senior players on the books, six more than the 25 allowed in the official PL squad.

Paul Dummett and Jetro Willems are both long-term injured and will be taken out of the 25 man squad that played the first six months of the season.

Jack Colback was left out of the squad in August and now injured as well, he won’t be included.

As for the other three to miss out, Jamie Sterry and Henri Saivet weren’t named either in the Newcastle United squad for the Premier League in August and bizarrely, the club don’t appear to have made any effort whatsoever to find them new clubs this month.

Left-back Liam Gibson appears to be the one who will also miss out, the club not arranging another loan deal after he came back from Grimsby last month.

So that looks to leave this as Steve Bruce’s 25 man Premier League Newcastle United squad for the rest of the season, with those set to miss out in brackets.

Newcastle tried to move Christian Atsu out yesterday but according to various media reports, no Championship club was willing to pay his full wages whilst on loan, which NUFC were said to be insisting on. If Atsu had moved out, it would have been interesting to see who else would have been named in this 25 man squad.

Goalkeepers

Dubravka, Darlow, Elliot

Full-backs

Rose, Krafth, Yedlin, Manquillo, (Sterry, Liam Gibson, Willems, Dummett)

Centre-backs

Lascelles, Lejeune, Schar, Fernandez, Clark

Central Midfielders

Bentaleb, Hayden, Shelvey, Sean Longstaff, (Saivet, Colback)

Wingers/attacking midfielders

Almiron, Lazaro, Ritchie, Saint-Maximin, Atsu

Strikers

Joelinton, Carroll, Muto, Gayle

