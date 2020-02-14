Opinion

These explain why Newcastle United have almost zero attacking threat due to Steve Bruce’s influence

The lack of attacking threat from Newcastle United is not exactly a new debate this season.

However, a very interesting set of updated info below, points to exactly why the Magpies have such little/zero chance of scoring goals so much of the time.

An article on The Athletic has looked at why Newcastle United don’t get many/any penalties.

Not a single one this season, with the last two won in January and March 2019, Matt Ritchie scoring in a 2-1 win over Man City and failing with one in a 3-2 win over Everton.

The article threw up a lot of up to date statistics showing how negative Newcastle United have been under Steve Bruce and here are some of those updated stats and an explanation as to why they are so crippling for NUFC’s attacking threat…

When it comes to possession of the ball in the attacking third, just 22% of Newcastle’s possession is in the final third, the lowest of all 20 Premier League clubs.

When you then factor in that NUFC have an average of only 34.3% possession in Premier League matches, with only 22% of that in the final third, it means on average…

Newcastle United only have 7.5% possession of the ball in the final third in the 90 minutes of any match, which works out at NUFC spending 6 minutes 45 seconds each game in the attacking third.

This highlights just how infrequently Steve Bruce’s team are in offensive positions, so it doesn’t take a genius to realise just how little attacking threat that gives.

With the NUFC Head Coach refusing to press any team, even rock bottom Norwich at home, it means you don’t create opportunities in dangerous situations, by dispossessing the other team near their goal.

Newcastle are bottom of all 20 PL clubs when it comes to winning possession in the opposition third.

They have done it just 68 times, an average of less than three times each match.

This is criminal really when you have the likes of ASM and Almiron in the team, if Newcastle were pressing and winning the ball high up the pitch, the pace of that pair would guarantee a lot more scoring opportunities.

Newcastle United have had the fewest touches in the Premier League with just 12,807, an average of 512 per match.

To make matters even worse, just 370 (2.8%) of them have been in the opposition box.

Another really telling stat from The Athletic:

‘With just 141 shots from inside the penalty area this season, Newcastle are also bottom of that metric. In fact, 43 per cent of their shots originate from outside of the penalty area, the second-highest ratio in the Premier League.

Newcastle attack and shoot from deep, neither of which is conducive to winning penalties.’

A few more stats to finish off:

Fewest passes in the Premier League – 7,920

Fewest passes in the opposition half – 4,332

Fewest balls into the box – 540

It is truly a miracle that Newcastle United are somehow on 31 points after 25 games.

It defies all logic and simply says a massive amount of luck and Martin Dubravka, as well as a decent set of centre-backs (who also score a lot of the goals – Lascelles, Clark, Lejeune, Schar and Fernandez have scored nine PL goals between them, whilst Carroll, Joelinton, Muto and Gayle have scored one).

