News

The most feeble excuse now put up as reason for Newcastle United Takeover to fail

It is exactly three weeks ago (25 January 2020) when the (latest) new Newcastle United takeover story broke.

It came from an unconventional source, with The Wall Street Journal breaking the news.

The respected business newspaper said that talks to buy Newcastle United were ongoing, with a deal set to be funded by money from Saudi Arabia, if successful.

Whilst any takeover story will raise hopes to some extent, even if it is miniscule hope, fair to say that for the overwhelming majority of fans it is a case of seen it all before and will believe it when it happens, no matter who is linked and how rich (or not so rich) they are.

Since that original report from TWSJ, we have as usual seen all manner of reporting as to why this particular alleged Newcastle United Takeover will or won’t happen.

However, this weekend has surely brought the most feeble suggested excuse as to why the deal might not be sealed.

It is claimed that the takeover might not happen because Mike Ashley uses the Qatar National Bank when needing investment advice for his retail empire.

Saudi Arabia having cut off diplomatic relations with Qatar three years ago and according to The Mail, this then meaning Ashley’s connection to the Qatar Bank could ‘threaten’ any potential Newcastle United Takeover.

I think it is pretty safe to say that if indeed no takeover happens, it won’t be because of this convoluted reason put forward by The Mail.

I certainly won’t be losing any sleep over it.

After 12 years of Mike Ashley allegedly trying to sell Newcastle United, only one thing is clear to me.

When the day arrives where Mike Ashley is at lasts genuinely is trying to sell the football club, Newcastle United will find a new owner.

So the only question we need the answer to, is whether that day (where Ashley genuinely wants to sell NUFC) has arrived.

Nearly every other major club has changed hands/control during these 12 years Ashley has been ‘trying’ to sell Newcastle, some clubs changing hands more than once in that time period. There is absolutely no reason why NUFC hasn’t been sold as well in that time, apart from the obvious one, that Ashley hasn’t genuinely been trying to sell.

The Mail report:

‘Mike Ashley’s links to Qatar threaten Newcastle’s Saudi takeover…

The prospects for Saudi Arabia’s proposed £340million takeover of Newcastle have not been helped by the fact that Mike Ashley is receiving financial advice from Qatar.

Ashley’s Frasers Group, which was known as Sports Direct until last year, employ the Qatar National Bank as their investment advisers, a fact that has not been lost on the Saudi Public Investment Fund who are behind the Newcastle bid.

Saudi Arabia cut off diplomatic relations with Qatar three years ago and their blockade of the country continues.’

