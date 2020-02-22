Opinion

The fans choice of Newcastle team v Crystal Palace

We asked fans the question, which 11 players would you pick in your Newcastle team v Crystal Palace?

We put together a list of the 20 players who looked as though they could potentially be selected for this game.

A win would take Newcastle a major step towards safety, defeat would put them 14th and overtaken by Palace.

Paul Dummett and Jetro Willems are ruled out for the season but a fair few others were still missing as well.

Andy Carroll, Jonjo Shelvey, Ciaran Clark, Emil Krafth and Christian Atsu all ruled out today.

Whilst Javier Manquillo has been back in training but reported not to be fit enough to be considered today.

In this fan choice of Newcastle team v Crystal Palace, fans are split on many positions.

Only Dubravka, ASM and Almiron get 90% or more support.

Matt Ritchie the most unlucky to be left out of the fan choice, 12th highest with 55% support.

‘Not a natural goalscorer’ Joelinton with only 25% support.

This is how the fans’ Newcastle team v Crystal Palace looks with a suggested formation based on the fan votes, with then the percentage votes rounded up/down to nearest whole number for each of the 20 players.

99% Dubravka

97% Saint-Maximin

93% Almiron

89% Lascelles

78% Schar

77% Rose

74% Hayden

73% Gayle

66% Fernandez

65% Lazaro

56% Sean Longstaff

55% Ritchie

47% Lejeune

37% Yedlin

36% Bentaleb

30% Matty Longstaff

25% Joelinton

7% Muto

1% Darlow

0% Elliot

