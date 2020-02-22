The fans choice of Newcastle team v Crystal Palace
We asked fans the question, which 11 players would you pick in your Newcastle team v Crystal Palace?
We put together a list of the 20 players who looked as though they could potentially be selected for this game.
A win would take Newcastle a major step towards safety, defeat would put them 14th and overtaken by Palace.
Paul Dummett and Jetro Willems are ruled out for the season but a fair few others were still missing as well.
Andy Carroll, Jonjo Shelvey, Ciaran Clark, Emil Krafth and Christian Atsu all ruled out today.
Whilst Javier Manquillo has been back in training but reported not to be fit enough to be considered today.
In this fan choice of Newcastle team v Crystal Palace, fans are split on many positions.
Only Dubravka, ASM and Almiron get 90% or more support.
Matt Ritchie the most unlucky to be left out of the fan choice, 12th highest with 55% support.
‘Not a natural goalscorer’ Joelinton with only 25% support.
This is how the fans’ Newcastle team v Crystal Palace looks with a suggested formation based on the fan votes, with then the percentage votes rounded up/down to nearest whole number for each of the 20 players.
99% Dubravka
97% Saint-Maximin
93% Almiron
89% Lascelles
78% Schar
77% Rose
74% Hayden
73% Gayle
66% Fernandez
65% Lazaro
56% Sean Longstaff
55% Ritchie
47% Lejeune
37% Yedlin
36% Bentaleb
30% Matty Longstaff
25% Joelinton
7% Muto
1% Darlow
0% Elliot
If you would like to feature on The Mag, submit your article to [email protected]