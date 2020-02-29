Opinion

The fans choice of Newcastle team v Burnley

We asked fans the question, which 11 players would you pick in your Newcastle team v Burnley?

We put together a list of the 22 players who looked as though they could potentially be selected for this game.

A win needed to halt a run of only one victory in nine Premier League matches.

Paul Dummett and Jetro Willems are of course ruled out for the season.

Andy Carroll has still not returned to training.

Whilst Emil Krafth ha returned to training this week but reported to be still not available as he works towards full fitness.

Steve Bruce on Friday morning also confirming that Ciaran Clark is set to have an ankle operation and won’t be playing again this season.

Atsu was ruled out by sickness against Palace but is available again.

Meanwhile the NUFC Head Coach confirmed that Jonjo Shelvey and Javier Manquillo are in the squad for Burnley.

In this fan choice of Newcastle team v Burnley, some clear messages from supporters.

Only Dubravka, ASM and Almiron get 90% or more support, which was the same for the Palace match last weekend.

No January loan players are chosen in the fan choice of team – only 14% support for Bentaleb and Rose get 52% backing but loses out by the smallest of margins to Manquillo for the final spot in the team.

Gayle gets 79% support whilst Joelinton has only 28%…

This is how the fans’ Newcastle team v Burnley looks with a suggested formation based on the fan votes, with then the percentage votes rounded up/down to nearest whole number for each of the 22 players.

99% Dubravka

98% Saint-Maximin

96% Almiron

83% Lascelles

79% Gayle

77% Ritchie

76% Hayden

75% Schar

71% Shelvey

59% Fernandez

52% Manquillo

52% Rose

38% Yedlin

36% Matty Longstaff

34% Lejeune

32%Sean Longstaff

28% Joelinton

14% Bentaleb

5% Muto

3% Atsu

1% Darlow

0% Elliot

