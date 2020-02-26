News

Surprising to see just who has created most Newcastle United chances from set-pieces this season

It is not exactly news to say that goals have been tough to come by for Newcastle United this season.

Nobody has scored less than NUFC’s 24 in 27 Premier League matches so far.

Goals in open play from free flowing football have been especially rare, however, also a bit of a surprise how few chances have been created directly from set-pieces.

The table below shows players who have created most chances from set-pieces this season after the 27 Premier League games so far.

Jonjo Shelvey is the second highest Newcastle player in this list with eight chances created from set-pieces so far, seven from corners and one from a free-kick.

Not bad for somebody who has started 14 Premier League games (plus one sub appearance) and played 1,163 PL minutes.

However, the top Newcastle chance creator has remarkably started only five PL games (three sub appearances) and played 562 PL minutes.

In those minutes, Matt Ritchie has created an impressive 10 chances from set-pieces, nine from corners and one from a throw-in, though cant remember what game that was?

It is ironic that Matt Ritchie can’t even get into the team now, due mainly to the three January loan signings seemingly guaranteed a start regardless of how they play.

It is also ironic considering these stats below, that Matt Ritchie is hardly ever allowed to take set-pieces when he plays, especially free-kicks, if Shelvey and/or Sean Longstaff are playing, they are usually favoured.

Creating chances, including from set-pieces, is just one of the numerous areas where we have gone significantly back under Steve Bruce.

Makes you wonder what happens on the training pitch…

New updated stats from The Other 14 (who specialise on stats/tables etc on the 14 clubs who aren’t the ‘Big Six’) on who has created most chances from set-pieces this season:

Steve Bruce has talked of potential changes in team selection and tactics for Burnley on Saturday, here’s hoping he starts with Matt Ritchie and Isaac Hayden in for Danny Rose and Nabil Bentaleb.