Steve Bruce told by son Alex to buy this striker for Newcastle United in the summer

Steve Bruce has been advised which striker to buy in the summer.

The advice comes from his son Alex, the defender having just spent a year playing for Kilmarnock.

Alex Bruce revealing that he has told his dad to sign Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard for Newcastle United.

Edouard was brought to Celtic from PSG on loan as a 19 year old in 2017 by Brendan Rodgers.

From 38 matches in all competitions for the Hoops this term, he has With 23 goals and 16 assists, the striker has been directly involved in a remarkable 39 goals in 38 Celtic games this season.

Only turning 22 last month, 44 goals in 55 Scottish Premier League starts (plus 22 sub appearances) is an impressive strike rate since arriving in Glasgow.

Back in the day, the best players in Scottish football moving to England was a natural step but with Scottish football such a low standard now compared to the English top tier, there is a massive risk factor if buying north of the border.

The under 21 French international has time on his side and one thing for sure, Newcastle United need to add more goals this summer to the team.

Alex Bruce speaking to Football Insider:

“I have told dad about Edouard so we’ll see.

“When you look at going into Europe to buy a top striker now – Newcastle paid £40 million for Joelinton – the price teams demand nowadays for top strikers is huge.

“When you think of what it might cost to get him out of Celtic, it might be worth a punt.

“Whether you could get him for £20 million or £30 million…

“I know it sounds like a lot of money but in today’s market, if he comes and does anything near what he does [in Scotland] in the English Premier League, then it would be great.”

