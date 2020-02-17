Opinion

Steve Bruce son with inappropriate comments on Newcastle United players

Steve Bruce watched on as his Newcastle United team collapsed in the second half defeat to Arsenal at the Emirates.

The usual negative tactics meant that to provide a threat, Allan Saint-Maximin and Miguel Almiron usually had to run from deep in their own half, with minimal numbers, if any, usually getting forward to support them

Two stand out moments in the match stand out.

ASM getting down the left and crossing low across the six yard box but not one Newcastle player in the penalty area, then Almiron running from his own half and finally dispossessed on the edge of the Arsenal box with half a dozen defenders surrounding him but not one Newcastle player in sight supporting him.

However, the NUFC Head Coach’s son Alex Bruce has now criticised the Newcastle strikers, as he becomes a seemingly regular commentator/pundit talking about Newcastle United.

It is laughable/inappropriate though for Alex Bruce to be slagging off Almiron, ASM and Joelinton for not scoring enough goals, if at the same time not addressing or even mentioning the clueless negative tactics his father employs. Tactics that mean creating chances is such a rare event.

Yes that trio should have scored more than four Premier League goals between them but the way the team is set up by Steve Bruce, they are never going to score many. It is due to Steve Bruce that only one team has scored less than Newcastle this season, as he continues to blame Rafa Benitez for ‘having to’ play so negatively.

Actually Arsenal was one of Newcastle’s more attacking displays but it is all relative, NUFC only managed two efforts on target and a few other chances from half decent positions, not exactly all out attack.

Alex Bruce says if Dwight Gayle gets fit then that could be a big help.

Well Steve Bruce all but totally ignored Gayle when he was available, giving him only two starts and 179 Premier League minutes in total, naming him 13 times on the bench out of the 15 times he has been in Newcastle’s matchday squad this season.

Alex Bruce shouldn’t be commenting on Newcastle United in my opinion, he’s not exactly going to be unbiased and it doesn’t exactly help the situation.

Alex Bruce talking to Football Insider:

“The one thing you can say about Newcastle is that they are not scoring goals.

“They have paid a lot of money for three players in Saint-Maximin, Joelinton and Almiron – who’s obviously been playing well, Almiron – but the amount of goals those three have put into the team has been poor.

“If Dwight Gayle can get himself fit, get himself a couple of goals and take the opportunity when he gets it, then it’ll give my dad a nice headache to have.”

