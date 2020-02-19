Opinion

Steve Bruce set to get up to £80m to spend in the summer ‘If the right targets are available’ – Report

I have just been reading that Steve Bruce is going to get a significant transfer budget in the summer.

The Chronicle reporting ‘Bruce will get a spending spree’ in the next transfer window, unless he relegates Newcastle United.

As to how much, Lee Ryder states that his understanding is that it will be up to around £80m to spend.

Though he adds that this depends on ‘if the right targets arise’…

So that is somewhere between £80m and £0 (if the right targets don’t arise).

For most Newcastle fans, these are two different things.

What Steve Bruce will spend and what Newcastle United will spend.

Last summer, Mike Ashley decided the signings, with the club admitting that Joelinton, ASM and Krafth were players/deals arranged before Steve Bruce arrived.

A crocked Andy Carroll (fit enough to only make 4 starts in 31 games so far and injured yet again for the foreseeable) was a Mike Ashley PR stunt, then Steve Bruce wasn’t allowed to buy anybody in January, with only loan deals sanctioned by Mike Ashley.

The whole thing is a joke anyway.

To try and make out that Rafa Benitez was being unreasonable with alleged demands on transfer budget, Lee Charnley stated in April 2019 that there would be £61m available to spend this (2019/20) season, plus any money raised from selling players.

In the summer Newcastle bought Joelinton (£40m), ASM (£16m rising to £20m) and Krafth (£5m), whilst they sold Perez (£30m) and Joselu (£2m), meaning that according to Lee Charnley there should have been around £28m (£61m budget + £32m sales – £65m buys) left over to spend in January 2020.

Yet not one player was bought.

So for starters, there should be £28m to spend before you even get to a 2020/21 budget.

The thing is, if Mike Ashley is making the decisions, what chance is there no matter how much there is to spend, when Ashley thinks Joelinton was a bargain at £40m. The NUFC owner actually mocking Rafa Benitez last July for refusing to sanction buying the Brazilian early in 2019.

Due to the Ashley controlled transfer mess of the past year, only three of the eight signings are contracted beyond June 2020, so Newcastle have to basically start again, though in reality it is several steps back when you take into account Krafth is no Premier League player and the money wasted on Joelinton, who is at best a £10m team player, not a £40m goalscorer.

Newcastle need two goalscorers as a minimum in the summer that should have been bought last summer, which is before you then get to having to replace Manquillo, Darlow, Elliot, Fernandez who all see their contracts end this summer, with then a host of players set to have only a year left on their deals when we get to the end of June.

Not forgetting Matty Longstaff, who Mike Ashley refuses to offer a decent contract to and who will leave for £400,000 development compensation in the summer unless something changes.

As it stands as well, Steve Bruce thinks the three January loan players are better than their rivals at the club, so surely that means those three need to be bought, or equivalent alternatives, just to be at the level of team/squad we have now.

A serious amount of transfer deals in and out are needed in the summer and we have the collective talents of Ashley, Charnley and Bruce to achieve that.

What could possibly go wrong…

The Chronicle report from Lee Ryder:

“I think if this season goes to plan and Newcastle stay up, Bruce will get a spending spree in the summer.

“How much will that be?

“It’s always hard to say but I’d think between £60m to £80m should be at his disposal if the right targets arise.”

