Opinion

Steve Bruce says he is thinking about making changes – Here are 10 suggestions…

After a shocking display at Crystal Palace and very lucky to only lose 1-0, Steve Bruce has declared that he is looking to make changes.

This is of course completely ignoring the fact that he indicated all last week that he would be making changes after losing 4-0 at Arsenal and having won only one of the last eight PL matches, only to make just the one enforced Schar for Clark change, with predictable results.

Steve Bruce declaring ‘We have to score a goal’…

I’m really relieved he has spotted this weakness after only the 32 games and over six months of football.

Newcastle actually need to score goals plural, no PL club has scored less than their 24 in 27 games, only seven in the last eleven PL games, with none at all in the last three matches.

One possible solution…’Dwight (Gayle) hasn’t been available all season, which has been a bit of a blow to us. We are into February and he hasn’t really kicked a ball, so let’s hope he stays injury free, because he is an alternative to what we’ve got.’

Hmmm, ‘hasn’t been available all season’, really?

Dwight Gayle has been named in 16 of 27 PL matchday squads, yet only played 198 PL minutes and made two starts. Steve Bruce keeps talkig about what an asset Gayle is and how he has been missed and yet he hardly ever plays him.

Steve Bruce thinking about what he can do after Crystal Palace defeat and one win in nine Premier League matches:

“A change of formation, a change of personnel…

“We have to score a goal.

“We have gone three games without scoring.

“You can’t just say ‘Sign a striker’ because a lot of other clubs were also in the same situation.

“And I have said many times…there wasn’t anyone out there that would have made us any better.

“We had injuries but we hope we can get a few back, Dwight (Gayle) hasn’t been available all season, which has been a bit of a blow to us.

“We are into February and he hasn’t really kicked a ball, so let’s hope he stays injury free, because he is an alternative to what we’ve got.”

Here are my 10 suggestions of changes Steve Bruce could/should consider:

Suggest to Joelinton that it might be a good idea if he occasionally visited the opposition penalty area.

Not play any of the January loan signings. Lazaro has ruled himself out, Rose and Bentaleb also need sidelined. Done nothing to suggest they should be in the team.

Stop blaming Rafa Benitez for your tactics, formation and results.

Get the team 20 yards up the pitch and press the opposition, force them into mistakes and create chances. No reason why NUFC aren’t capable of doing it with pace/mobility of ASM, Almiron, Hayden, Lazaro, Yedlin, Sean Longstaff, Ritchie etc.

Hire a time machine so you can go back to January and sign a striker/goalscorer.

Stop making yourself look ridiculous in press conferences. Failing to score goals is not unlucky when the opposition keeper rarely has more than one or two saves to make (on Saturday, only two shots on target were from 25 and 30 yards) and pretending players will return earlier than ends up being the case, just makes you look even dafter when it doesn’t happen.

Play people in their best positions. Almiron needs to be on the left/coming inside, Schar as right-sided centre-back, if Lazaro is to play then should be right wing not wing-back, Joelinton on the left etc etc

Stop pretending you have any say at Newcastle United other than coaching and picking (although even that is doubtful when it comes to Joelinton and the three January loan signings) the team,

Play the likes of Isaac Hayden and Matt Ritchie against Burnley, committed players and not just here on a temporary visit getting fit for the summer Euros.

Resign.

I’m sure you might have one or two of your own…

