News

Steve Bruce says great opportunity and realistic for Newcastle United to finish top half of Premier League

Steve Bruce says he is still very positive as Newcastle United head towards the final dozen or so matches of the season.

The NUFC Head Coach insisting that we should: ‘Look upwards. Let’s see if we can do it.”

Steve Bruce stating that it is realistic to think that Newcastle United will end the season in the top half of the season, saying ‘we have gave ourselves a great opportunity’ with less than three months of the season remaining.

I think it is fair to say that not many Newcastle fans will share Steve Bruce’s positive rallying call.

The overwhelming number of fans seeing a season of poor football so far, terrible to watch, with Martin Duvbravka and a serious amount of luck leading to 31 points in 27 games, instead of a relegation place that all the stats point to where NUFC should be.

Only one win in nine Premier League matches and only seven goals in the last eleven, including failing to score in the last four and a half hours of PL football. I think plenty of you will be wanting a pint of what Steve Bruce has had, when it comes to blind positivity.

This is how the Premier League table looks ahead of Newcastle v Burnley on Saturday:

Interesting to get an independent viewpoint, the bookies are only interested in making money and have no club bias, so how do they see the possibilities opening up for Newcastle United between now and the end of the season? (best odds from various bookies on the different options):

30/1 Newcastle United to finish top half of the Premier League

7/1 Newcastle to be relegated

500/1 Newcastle to finish top six of the PL

5/2 Newcastle to be lowest PL scorers

If you hadn’t watched any Newcastle matches this season and ignored all available stats, you could believe there was a chance of ending up top ten, after all, Southampton are only three points higher than NUFC and are only 2/1 to finish top half.

However, reality is that we are all looking at that seven points gap down to the relegation zone and grateful that the teams at the bottom have recently been doing their best not to close on NUFC.

Steve Bruce asked by the Chronicle if Newcastle can finish in the Premier League top ten:

“It is still realistic (to finish top half).

“We have got 11 or 12 games left (including West Brom in the FA Cup) and we have given ourselves an opportunity.

“We are getting a few back from injury now and we have give ourselves a great opportunity.

“Let’s try to grasp it over the next four, five, six weeks.

“Let’s look upwards.

“Let’s see if we can do it.

“We’re up against teams up and around us.”

