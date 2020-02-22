Opinion

Steve Bruce reaches new levels of embarrassing with comments after defeat at Crystal Palace

Steve Bruce talking after Crystal Palace.

The latest shocking display.

Only one win in nine games, only seven goals in the last eleven, yet the NUFC Head Coach sinks to ever deeper depths of delusion.

With his comments after this latest defeat, I can only think that he doesn’t realise that it isn’t just the 2,800 Newcastle fans who were physically at Selhurst Park who saw the whole 90 minutes.

By the power of modern technology, tens of thousands of Newcastle fans in the UK and around the world will have seen this absolute battering.

Steve Bruce clearly thinks that overwhelming majority will just see the one goal scoreline and think it could have gone either way.

That isn’t the case, this was terrible and the only worst thing was the Steve Bruce patter afterwards.

He even has the nerve to point the finger of blame at Martin Dubravka!

Bruce acknowledging he made two really good saves but blaming him for the winning goal.

I thought he had little chance with that class van Aanholt free-kick and made numerous saves throughout, without him we would have been hammered.

As we should have been regardless, if Benteke and Ayew weren’t so woeful at finishing. The pick of them Benteke from five yards, a clearing header!

Steve Bruce claims: ‘The one area we fall down is in the final third…’, really???

The NUFC Head Coach: ‘We have to be better in the final third. That’s been our Achilles heel all season.’ We hardly ever get as far as the final third!

Bruce declares: ‘We have had one or two, three, four very decent opportunities and decent possession of the ball without carrying a threat at goal and that’s one thing we are going to have to analyse and maybe time for change in the way we set up and maybe do something different.’ Honestly, if NUFC had four decent opportunities/possession, then Palace had twenty. That is the problem, Steve Bruce counts Newcastle getting within 30 yards of the opposition goal as an achievement, yet only goals and brilliant save from Dubravka count as key moments for the opposition.

The man from Corbridge claims: ‘We have to show that resilience that we have shown all season’, well Newcastle have only won on in nine and have conceded more goals away from home than anybody else.

Steve Bruce says: ‘maybe time for change in the way we set up and maybe do something different’, well if we can’t change the owner, we might as well change the head coach because it couldn’t be any worse than what we are watching now.

Mike Ashley is obviously the one to blame BUT you only need to ask yourself on Steve Bruce, is he part of the problem or part of the solution? As easy an answer as it is when wondering if you would like rid of Mike Ashley.

Steve Bruce talking to Sky Sports:

“If we look at the whole situation, the last third in particular, it is where we fall down.

“We have had one or two, three, four very decent opportunities and decent possession of the ball without carrying a threat at goal and that’s one thing we are going to have to analyse and maybe time for change in the way we set up and maybe do something different.

“Martin (Dubravka) did well, be disappointed with the goal I’m sure but all in all he’s managed to make two really good saves from set-pieces, that was their main threat in the first-half.

“It’s ironic because our best player was our goalkeeper again and he will be a tad disappointed he’s let the goal go in that side.

“The one area we fall down is in the final third, we don’t put enough questions to defenders.

“We get ourselves in good areas but unfortunately can’t deliver.

“We have to show that resilience that we have shown all season.”

Steve Bruce talking to BBC Newcastle:

“Not many positives. I couldn’t fault their effort and their attitude for it.

“We’ve had enough possession but, in the final third again, the final ball – we’ve found it a big struggle again.

“That’s the third game now where we haven’t scored a goal.

“We have to be better in the final third.

“That’s been our Achilles heel all season.

“We played Joelinton wide for a bit of the game today and it’s something we can look at – whether it’s a change in shape or personnel… I’ll make a decision over the next few days.

“They are a big, physical team and we struggled with that. Their main threat in the first half was from corners and the goalkeeper’s made two great saves.”

“We can’t take their [Newcastle fans] support – which is quite unique – for granted. We haven’t given them enough to shout about.

“Yes, we were willing and worked hard but we didn’t do enough in forward areas.

“What’s said in changing rooms should stay in there. I wasn’t happy with us at all, I can say that.”

Stats from BBC Sport (Half-time stats in brackets):

Crystal Palace 1 Newcastle 0 – Saturday 22 February 2020 3pm

Goals:

Crystal Palace:

Van Aanholt 44

Newcastle United:

Lazaro red card 90+5

Possession was Palace 44% (44%), Newcastle 56% (56%)

Total shots were Palace 18 (11) Newcastle 8 (5)

Shots on target were Palace 9 (6), Newcastle 2 (1)

Corners were Palace 7 (3), Newcastle 5 (3)

Crowd: (2,800 Newcastle)

Referee: Peter Bankes

Newcastle team v Crystal Palace:

Dubravka, Lazaro, Fernandez, Lascelles, Schar, Rose (Ritchie 70), Sean Longstaff, Bentaleb, Almiron (Gayle 70), Saint-Maximin, Joelinton

Subs

Darlow, Matty Longstaff, Lejeune, Yedlin, Hayden

