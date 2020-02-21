News

Steve Bruce press conference: Says if Newcastle at their ‘Maximum’ they can cause Palace problems

Steve Bruce has taken his pre-Crystal Palace press conference.

The NUFC Head Coach speaking ahead of Saturday’s game.

Steve Bruce talking to journalists on Friday morning as he 13th place Newcastle prepare to face a Palace team one point and one place below.

When it comes to recent form, Crystal Palace have one win in their last eleven Premier League matches, whilst Newcastle United have one win in their last eight PL games.

As for goals, Newcastle have scored only seven in their last ten league matches, Crystal Palace only nine in their last eleven games.

Ciaran Clark and Christian Atsu are now ruled out along with Shelvey, Carroll and Krafth, plus of course long-term injured Willems and Dummett.

Steve Bruce says that if Newcastle hit their ‘maximum’ they can cause Crystal Palace problems. With two teams in such poor form, it shouldn’t take much for either to cause the other a problem, let alone reaching the maximum.

Steve Bruce reflecting on Arsenal and looking ahead to Palace:

“We have to respond in the right way which we’ve managed to do most of the season.

“Let’s hope we can do it again.

“We weren’t good enough in the second-half.

“The first-half I was delighted with us, so we’re looking for a response at the start of a big period for us.

“They (Palace) are a bit like ourselves, they’ve been racked with injuries.

“Whoever you go up against in the Premier League, they’re a good team with good players and you have to hit your maximum.

“If we get there, we know we can cause them problems.

“Dwight Gayle has trained all week and puts himself in contention. So does Yoshi Muto.

“Christian Atsu is sick and we’ve got a slight doubt about Joelinton who has a bit of a sore thigh but we expect him to be OK.”

Steve Bruce speaking to BBC Newcastle on Ciaran Clark and Andy Carroll:

“He (Clark) will see a specialist to see if he needs an operation.

“We knew when he came off and left the ground in a boot and on crutches, then he’s in a bit of trouble.

“It’s a badly twisted ankle that’s swollen, bruised and damaged.”

(On Andy Carroll): “We’re just going to let it play its course and not put a timescale on it.

“But he’s doing something, he’s back on the training ground, back on the grass, at least.”

