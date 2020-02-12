News

Steve Bruce prediction shown to be wildly optimistic as 3 Newcastle United stars set to miss Arsenal

Steve Bruce was quizzed two weeks ago about the failure to sign a single striker in January.

Newcastle with four strikers who have only one Premier League goal between them.

That was ahead of the dismal Norwich game when Newcastle were lucky to get a goalless draw after offering almost zero threat on Tim Krul’s goal.

Steve Bruce also reassuring journalists (and fans) that he expected to have Andy Carroll, Dwight Gayle and Yoshinori Muto all back available for the Arsenal match.

We have become used this season to Steve Bruce giving wildly optimistic/misleading timescales on when players will return from injury and this looks another.

On Wednesday afternoon, the club released images of the first team squad training and surprise surprise, no sign of Carroll or Gayle, with Jonjo Shelvey also conspicuous by his absence.

Muto was pictured in the training shots but it would be a desperate move if Steve Bruce showed any reliance on him. Only one PL goal in his two seasons at Newcastle and Bruce only starting him in two PL games this season, home and away to Leicester when having limited options.

Joelinton also featured in the training shots released today, no lasting problems from when he came off at Oxford.

The Chronicle now reporting that Newcastle United are ‘hopeful’ that Gayle, Carroll and Shelvey will be available by the end of February.

Steve Bruce saying at the end of the transfer window ‘what is the point?’ of signing strikers if they are no better than what you have got.

That was laughable even if the likes of Gayle and Carroll had come back quick, never mind staying on the injury list.

Steve Bruce asked (on 31 January) before Norwich at home if it was a major worry that no striker/goalscorer had been signed in January:

“I know in two weeks, probably for the Arsenal game (on Sunday 16 February), we will have Andy Carroll, Dwight Yorke (***He meant Dwight Gayle…presumably) and Muto all available.

“I think if you look through our whole front line, we haven’t scored enough at the top end of the pitch.

“We understand that.

“But you know, that has been the case since the beginning of August.

“So you know, I don’t think there was out there, somebody who would realistically make us any better (up front).

“So if they aren’t better than what we have got, what is the point?”

