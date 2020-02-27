Opinion

Steve Bruce needs to take these lessons from Real Madrid 1 Manchester City 2

Before you all shout, l know exactly what l am about to pen.

I hope Steve Bruce watched Real Madrid 1 Manchester City 2 on Tuesday night.

A match where Pep Guardiola took a huge risk in his team selection.

Especially bearing in mind it was an away match v Real Madrid in the Champions League and not some League One team in the Cream Egg Cup.

To play your best midfielder at centre forward, a mixed midfield and two at the back, took huge kahooners.

Plus when they went one nil down, Guardiola changed players and the system very quickly (not leaving it until the 84th minute then brings on a left back like Bruce does).

I have wanted all season to see Fabian Schar in midfield, with three other Newcastle United midfielders around him and two up top.

Now you can shout and pen with horror at my stupidity but l ask you this….

Would you rather we took a risk, try, score and possibly win, or churn out the same lacklustre drivel we have watched over the last nine games?

Come on Bruce, grow a pair.

Go on the attack rather than be defensive.

As my old man used to say (god rest his soul): “lt’s very hard to score in your own half.”

We have proved this all season!

