Steve Bruce names 4 Newcastle players who definitely play v Oxford and makes stunning confession

Steve Bruce has been speaking ahead of the game at Oxford.

The Newcastle United head coach talking to journalists ahead of Tuesday night’s FA Cup fourth round replay.

They say you can do all kinds of things with statistics…

One stat talked about after the weekend was that Newcastle are unbeaten in their last seven matches.

However, others have also pointed out that this unbeaten run has included three games against League One clubs, then incredible luck as dominated by the opposition pretty much every match with hardly a shot on target yet somehow be unbeaten by Wolves, Chelsea, Everton and Norwich.

Asked about the lack of control in games, defending so deep and even been ultra-negative at home to rock bottom Norwich, Steve Bruce made the startling admission/excuse…’we are not in a situation where we can dominate anybody.’

After Saturday’s match Steve Bruce made the embarrassing comment that he had set the team up to be difficult to beat against Norwich. Astonishing.

As for team selection on Tuesday night, Bruce says that four who didn’t start on Saturday will definitely start, fitness permitting against Oxford.

Matty Longstaff and brother Sean, whilst Florian Lejeune and Fabian Schar will also start.

Interesting to see if Steve Bruce risks all of Joelinton, ASM and Almiron after talking after Norwich about some of the players at risk of ending up being burnt out.

Steve Bruce:

“We have got two centre-backs who are desperate to play in Lejeune and Schar, so they will play.

“So will the Longstaffs if they are both fit, we will find out that today.

“We will slightly freshen us up.

“The two lads that made their debut on Saturday, Danny Rose and Valentino Lazaro, can’t play.

“Unfortunately they weren’t signed before the first game, which is annoying because it would have been an ideal game for them.

“It has been difficult to dominate matches, we are not in a situation where we can dominate anybody.

“We hope we can dominate Oxford but in this league (Premier League) it has not been possible and it hasn’t been for a long while.

“I have said from day one that I would love to play two up top.

“I just don’t think we are ready just yet with what we have got, so I won’t just change for the sake of it.

“We have got to make sure in time we will evolve, maybe I won’t get the time but that is the aim.

“Oxford are a decent side.

“They have lost two of their players to Brentford so that will hinder them I’m sure but they are a good side.

“It’s live on the TV and they’ll want the underdogs to turn us over, so we have to be wary of that.

“I think after tomorrow’s game the break will do everybody the world of good.

“I hope we have them all back by Arsenal.

“Certainly the signs with Dwight Gayle, Andy Carroll and Yoshi Muto in particular are good.

“If we can go and get to the Fifth Round this week and be on 31 points, I think we’d have accepted that, no matter how we got there.

“In difficult circumstances over the last month we’ve shown a certain amount of resilience to get us this far.

“The break can only do us good.”

