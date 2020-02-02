Opinion

Steve Bruce – Great plan for the future?

Firstly, we can all agree Joelinton was not a Steve Bruce signing.

Without throwing further criticism at his failings as the record signing number 9, Steve Bruce has been made responsible for team Ashley’s “double your money” gamble on the Brazilian.

Whether Joelinton is good enough or just a catalyst of a system failure is debatable?

However, any hopes of Newcastle unearthing an £80 million sensation appear to be long gone.

The reality is that Norwich post-game comments indicate we have a manager who either has no confidence in his ability, or is happy to follow the successful infrastructure of the previous regime, whilst blaming them for any setbacks.

We now have eight new players since Rafa left and what appears to be obvious, is that there is no structure or plan as to why these players have been signed!

Steve McClaren oversaw a midfield that included Sissoko and Wijnaldum, two players that competed in the 2019 Champions League final.

Here is the problem… on one hand you have a recruitment policy that can clearly identify talent.

However, our owner’s obsession with employing incompetent British managers, means we can’t get the best out of these players.

Our success under Rafa was building a system to suit our current players, with the hope to progress further with higher quality signings.

Steve Bruce has undoubtedly acquired high quality players similar to the McClaren and Pardew eras but when they can’t be adapted to a unit and system, you have a problem.

Newcastle United won’t be relegated this system but can anyone honestly say they can see the plan or strategy for this team?

It’s with this issue that we continue to live in constant fear of relegation and a team with no hope!

