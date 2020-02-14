News

Steve Bruce Friday match fitness and injury update for Arsenal – At least six players not available to start

Steve Bruce has given his latest injury and fitness update.

Speaking to the media on Friday, the NUFC Head Coach has been talking about availability for the Arsenal match.

As Newcastle return to Premier League action after the mini break.

On Wednesday, training images released by the club showed that a number of players were still absent.

Paul Dummett and Jetro Willems are ruled out for the season but a fair few others were still missing as well.

Andy Carroll, Dwight Gayle and Jonjo Shelvey nowhere to be seen.

Whilst right-back Emil Krafth also not involved.

Javier Manquillo did appear in the training shots but doing work separate to the group.

Steve Bruce on Friday morning now confirming that none of the injured players are ready to come back into the team yet, despite claiming this would be the case two weeks ago.

There is a small chance Muto and/or Gayle could make the bench but I wouldn’t put any money on it.

Steve Bruce claims ‘Maybe another week and we’ll have four or five back’ but I would be amazed if in a week’s time that has proved correct when we are here again for the press conference before Palace away.

So as well as long-term injured Dummett and Willems, there looks to be at least another six Newcastle players who can’t be considered to start on Sunday – Gayle Carroll, Shelvey, Muto, Krafth and Manquillo.

Steve Bruce:

“We’re just going to assess if it’s too early for Muto and Gayle but they’re training. Andy Carroll still isn’t right.

“We expected him to be OK but unfortunately he’s not…

“Thankfully it’s not his ankle but it’s his hip flexor which isn’t quite right.

“Shelvey is still out unfortunately but we don’t think he’s going to be too long.

“Maybe another week and we’ll have four or five back.

“The two new boys [Danny Rose and Valentino Lazaro] will come straight back into the squad and they give me options.

“It (the break) was good timing for all of us.

“It’s a pity it was cut short a bit but we’ve had five or six days off which is refreshing for anybody.

“Joelinton and Almirón, who’ve played constantly, needed a break more than anybody and they’ve come back OK.”

It is all a bit deja vu because two weeks ago before the Norwich match, Steve Bruce said:

“We are still without eight or nine but in the next couple of weeks, hopefully, we will get a few back.”

A bit tedious when Steve Bruce repeatedly gives positive injury/fitness updates that invariably end up having no substance.

