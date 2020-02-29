News

Steve Bruce explains who plays where in his Newcastle team v Burnley – Official announcement by club

Steve Bruce announced his Newcastle team v Burnley at 2pm on Saturday afternoon.

The NUFC Head Coach had promised changes and we certainly got some.

Five players dropped/added after defeat to Palace last weekend.

Those players being:

In: Manquillo, Hayden, Shelvey, Ritchie, Gayle

Out: Lazaro, Schar, Bentaleb, Saint-Maximin, Sean Longstaff

The team named as:

Dubravka, Manquillo, Fernandez, Lascelles, Rose, Hayden, Shelvey, Ritchie, Almiron, Joelinton, Gayle

Plus subs:

Darlow, Schar, Saint-Maximin, Lejeune, Yedlin, Sean Longstaff, Bentaleb

So how will they line up though?

An additional/later announcement from the club explained Bruce’s plan and where everybody is playing.

The formation is a 4-4-2 or 4-4-1-1.

A back four of Manquillo, Fernandez, Lascelles and Rose in front of Dubravka.

Then Shelvey and Hayden in central midfield, with Ritchie on the right of midfield and Joelinton on the left (interesting to see how that one plays out…).

The club/Bruce adding that ‘Dwight Gayle and Miguel Almirón will spearhead Newcastle’s attack’, which I am guessing means Gayle as centre-forward and Almiron behind him in a free role.

We will all what the reality is at 3pm…

Official Newcastle United announcement:

Jonjo Shelvey will return to the Newcastle United starting line-up for Saturday afternoon’s clash with Burnley at St. James’ Park (3pm kick-off).

Shelvey – who has missed the Magpies’ last five games through injury – will start in midfield alongside Isaac Hayden, who is recalled to the side as head coach Steve Bruce shuffles his pack for the visit of the in-form Clarets.

Martin Dúbravka continues in goal while United will revert to a four-man defence, with Javier Manquillo – who also returns to the team after a lengthy spell out with a hamstring injury – and Danny Rose as full backs either side of captain Jamaal Lascelles and Federico Fernández.

Matt Ritchie is also brought into the starting 11 to play wide on the right-hand side of midfield, with Shelvey and Hayden in the middle and Joelinton on the left.

And Dwight Gayle and Miguel Almirón will spearhead Newcastle’s attack as they look for a first league victory since January’s 1-0 win over Chelsea.

The Magpies’ bench is a strong one, with Allan Saint-Maximin, Fabian Schär, DeAndre Yedlin, Florian Lejeune, Sean Longstaff and Nabil Bentaleb all named among the substitutes, along with goalkeeper Karl Darlow.

Newcastle United: Martin Dúbravka; Javier Manquillo, Jamaal Lascelles, Federico Fernández, Danny Rose; Matt Ritchie, Jonjo Shelvey, Isaac Hayden, Joelinton; Dwight Gayle, Miguel Almirón.

Substitutes: Karl Darlow, DeAndre Yedlin, Fabian Schär, Florian Lejeune, Sean Longstaff, Nabil Bentaleb, Allan Saint-Maximin.

