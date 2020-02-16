News

Steve Bruce desperate for positives after Arsenal 4 Newcastle 0 – Delighted with 2 players, pleased with Joelinton

Steve Bruce surveying the wreckage of Arsenal 4 Newcastle 0.

The Gunners went into Sunday’s match on a run of two wins in their last 17 Premier League games.

Mikel Arteta’s team struggling for goals with only eight in the last eight league matches.

After 54 minutes of a totally mediocre match and minimal chances, Newcastle suddenly collapsed.

Steve Bruce’s usual ultra-defensive tactics didn’t help, inviting the opposition to dominate the match.

Arsenal eventually waking up to the fact after the break, once they scored one it was only a case of how many.

As usual, Steve Bruce was trying to put up positives after the four goal defeat.

He claimed that the first half was ‘as good as we’ve played’ this season, which sums up just how shocking this season has been.

The first 45 minutes was two poor team offering next to no threat and once Arsenal showed a little bit of quality the game was over.

Steve Bruce was ‘pleased’ with Joelinton despite zero goal threat as usual, whilst the head coach stated he was ‘delighted’ with Rose and Lazaro but acknowledged they aren’t 100% due to playing so little football.

Which then begs the question why Newcastle are bringing in players to simply help them get fit for this summer’s Euros, when the players have no intention of signing permanent deals.

Steve Bruce:

“We’ve given poor goals away.

“We pride ourselves on not giving much away.

“First-half was as good as we’ve played.

“That’s the Premier League, you make a mistake and you get punished.

“Am I worried (about Joelinton)?

“We would all like him to have 12 or 15 goals…

“I was pleased with his performance today.

“He does a lot of unselfish work outside the box and we have to now find a way to get him in the box, for the crosses that Allan put in for example.

“They (Almiron and Saint-Maximin) certainly give us a flair.

“What both of them have to improve on is the final finish or pass.

“I know they’re a threat and they’ll be a threat to any team.

“They (Danny Rose and Valentino Lazaro) haven’t played a lot (recently).

“It’s only normal and natural when it’s your first game (start) in weeks, they can only get better.

“I was delighted with the two of them, in the first half in particular.

“We expected them to tire as they haven’t played for a long time.

“We haven’t scored enough but we are a threat and even at two down we have had two wonderful opportunities.

“Big chances that you have to take, especially the first one.

“We have now got to make sure that we get to safety as quickly as we can.

“We have got two big games (Palace away and Burnley at home) coming up against teams around us.

“They are the ones we hope we can win.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Arsenal 4 Newcastle 0 – Sunday 16 February 2020 4.30pm

Goals:

Arsenal:

Aubameyang 54, Pepe 57, Ozil 90, Lacazette 90+5

Possession was Arsenal 69%, Newcastle 31%

Total shots were Arsenal 15 Newcastle 10

Shots on target were Arsenal 7, Newcastle 2

Corners were Arsenal 5, Newcastle 6

Crowd: 60,188 (3.000 Newcastle)

Referee: Lee Mason

Newcastle team v Arsenal:

Dubravka, Lazaro (Hayden 74), Fernandez (Ritchie 75), Lascelles, Clark (Schar 83), Rose, Sean Longstaff, Bentaleb, Almiron, Saint-Maximin, Joelinton

Unused Subs

Darlow, Matty Longstaff, Lejeune, Atsu

