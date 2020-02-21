News

Steve Bruce confirms 5 Newcastle players not available to start at Crystal Palace and Joelinton also a doubt

Steve Bruce has given his latest injury and fitness update.

Speaking to the media on Friday, the NUFC Head Coach has been talking about availability for the Crystal Palace match.

As Newcastle United attempt to bounce back from that capital second-half collapse five days ago at Arsenal.

Paul Dummett and Jetro Willems are ruled out for the season, plus Andy Carroll, Jonjo Shelvey and Emil Krafth are also still not available.

Steve Bruce on Friday morning also confirming that Ciaran Clark and Christian Atsu won’t be available for the Crystal Palace match.

Atsu is sick (but not in a good way, as the youth use the term…), whilst Ciaran Clark is still in a protective boot after injury at Arsenal, the full extent of the injury not known as yet.

As well as those five (and the two long-term injuries), Joelinton is also a doubt. The striker set for a late fitness test on a thigh strain.

As for positives, Bruce says Muto and Gayle are now available to start.

Steve Bruce:

“Dwight Gayle has trained all week and has put himself in contention, as is Yoshinori Muto.

“We haven’t really seen him (Gayle), and when we have, I have been particularly impressed with him.

“Good to have him in and around and lets hope the next 12 or 13 games he can stay injury free, because he has got a big part to play, as I said six or seven months ago.

“Joelinton though is a doubt.

“We can only try and keep encouraging the lad.

“He has got a heart as big as himself but it has been a sharp learning curve for him.

“Top strikers are selfish but Joe isn’t like that, he will be desperate to play tomorrow despite a slight thigh strain.

“You can put on as many finishing drills and training ground exercises as you want but unfortunately, Joe will be measured on one thing…goals.

“I have to say his team play, workrate and attitude…he never shies away from it.”

“Christian Atsu has sickness (and is set to miss as well).

“Ciaran Clark has a nasty one (injury), that’s for sure, he is in a (protective) boot and will be assessed.”

