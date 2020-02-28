News

Steve Bruce confirms 2 Newcastle United players return to squad for Burnley – With 6 missing now

Two Newcastle United players are now available after injury, for the game against Burnley.

Steve Bruce saying that both Javier Manquillo and Jonjo Shelvey are ‘fit and available’ for Saturday.

Shelvey only returned to full training this week, so there must be a doubt whether he can/will start, after only one start thee past eight weeks.

However, Manquillo has trained these past two weeks so will be battling with Yedlin to replace the suspended Lazaro on the right side of defence.

The media had said on Thursday that Ciaran Clark is out now for the season and Steve Bruce confirmed that, saying he looks set for an operation on his ankle.

The Head Coach confirmed we won’t be seeing Andy Carroll tomorrow, with still no expected return date.

Emil Krafth is back in training but won’t be involved against Burnley.

So with Lazaro’s suspension and long-term injuries to Willems and Dummett, it means six Newcastle players unavailable.

Matthew Raisbeck of BBC Newcastle:

“Steve Bruce tells BBC Newcastle that both Jonjo Shelvey and Javier Manquillo are fit and available for Newcastle’s match against Burnley.

“The disappointing news is on Ciaran Clark.

“It looks as if he might need an operation to repair the ankle ligaments he’s damaged.

“He has, arguably, been one of our better players this year – steady in his approach, and chipped in with a couple of goals.

“When you look at the statistics – at home, we’ve been solid. But, what’s blighted us, is the ability to score a goal. We’re not looking for blame – it’s a team game – we don’t create enough, cross it enough, get forward enough. It’s something we’ve got to address.”

