Southampton v Newcastle tickets – Extra tickets now on sale for away fans after allocation sell out

Southampton v Newcastle tickets are back on sale.

The original allocation (2,300) quickly sold out.

However, now the club have announced that a further 600 tickets have now been supplied by Southampton.

With so many Newcastle fans in the south, this fixture is usually popular for NUFC supporters.

So not sure why the full allocation wasn’t taken from the start.

Newcastle United official announcement:

‘Newcastle United have secured an additional 600 tickets for next month’s away game at Southampton after the Magpies’ initial allocation of 2,300 sold out last week.

The Magpies make the long trip to the South Coast on Saturday, 7th March, with a 3pm (GMT) kick-off at St. Mary’s, and tickets are on general sale.

United came from behind to beat the Saints 2-1 at St. James’ Park in December, with Jonjo Shelvey cancelling out Danny Ings’ opener before Federico Fernández’s late winner.

Having gone on sale to season ticket holders – initially those with 20 or more away points – and members, tickets are now on general sale.

No children under the age of two will be admitted, while all under-14s must be accompanied by an adult (18 and above).

To purchase tickets, please visit book.nufc.co.uk, call 0344 372 1892 or visit the St. James’ Park box office (Milburn Stand) in person.’

