Some classic comments from Oxford fans reacting to defeat to Newcastle, Steve Bruce and visiting fans

The Oxford fans were understandably gutted after going out of the FA Cup only four minutes within reach of the lottery of a penalty shootout.

Two things that the home supporters could agree on.

That their team had done them proud and that if they were going to lose, then it would be down to Allan Saint-Maximin in those closing stages.

Interesting to read the comments from the Oxford fans as they reflect on what they had seen.

Pretty much all of them proud but some angry and/or frustrated at what they perceive had been unlucky/unfair.

Some interesting views as well on Newcastle United – The team, head coach, Mike Ashley and the visiting fans…

Oxford fans commenting via their Yellows Forum message board:

‘I hope the club show their celebrations of the 3rd goal to the players every day.

Big Newcastle Utd celebrating like that on our pitch – says a lot about us and them as a club.

Not the classiest of outfits – the owner and fans are a good match.

Strange folk and well deluded about who they really are.’

‘Hey it’s summer..the Geordie shirts are off.’

‘Never been a big fan of the Geordies but I think it’s great they’re treating the FA Cup with respect and that celebration shows they know they’ve been in a game.’

‘Would they accept that at their place? Not a chance! They are just glad to win a game for a change – what dire side to watch.’

‘Watching Steve Bruce, he thinks they deserved it!

He then goes on to say they need a break.

FFS they’ve played 29 games, we’ve played 39 with a much smaller squad, what a snowflake.’

‘So unlucky. But so proud! As for Newcastle…you can see why they hate Bruce. They play shocking football.’

‘Kept losing it stupidly in promising positions, and we eventually get punished.

That Saint Maxime incredible for the last 40 minutes though.’

‘Very proud of our boys who were a match for a poor, underperforming Newcastle side.’

‘Have to say their winner was quite brilliant from the only Newcastle player I had any worry about. Was nervous everytime he got the ball.’

‘The main difference between the sides was the pace they had up front.

You can get pacey players in League One but usually with little end product, like Almiron and their other winger who came on.

We couldn’t cope with Saint-Maximin, couldn’t tackle him and couldn’t stay with him and he eventually got his goal.

There were times when our football was so much better than theirs, and those moments increased as the game went on.’

‘Don’t get people knocking them for going mad when they won it? If you can’t celebrate an extra time winner then when can you?’

‘Woken up gutted we didn’t get the result as we could have, we pretty much said go on have a shot for all 3 of there goals and got punished.’

‘Don’t know if to feel pleased and proud of that or p.ssed off we didn’t win it. bit of both i suppose.’

‘Had a few hours in the office to reflect on the game. Just want to say that I thought we were magnificent.

The first half hour was tough, and Newcastle were right on the money, but after that we were more than equal to them.

Don’t think I’ve ever celebrated a goal as wildly as I did Holland’s equaliser – brilliant!

I suppose we needed to kill them off in the first few minutes of ET, because after that they regained some confidence and looked the more likely to score – Saint Maximin at least – no-one else was particularly threatening.’

‘Fitness had a lot to do with how that game panned out.

For the first 70 minutes Newcastle’s tactics were spot on, they pressed us, they double marked, they treated us with a lot of respect.

They then lost their discipline and their our passing quality began to hurt them.’

‘I notice our passing accuracy was higher than Newcastle. I know it’s a bit meaningless but must be unusual?’

‘Wouldn’t be surprised if Mike Ashley put in a discount offer for a couple of our players in summer.’

‘And the simple answer would be f.ck off you fat ba.tard.’

‘The fact Joelinton cost probably more than our entire squad and stadium put together speaks volumes about the so-called gap between the clubs.

For what they’re supposed to be, they’re bobbins.’

‘St maximin ended up being the difference, I think any team would have struggled to keep that goal out.

The best aspect of the night for me was the fact we matched them man for man all over the pitch in technique and fitness.’

‘He was so blatantly one of those refs who will give the prem team everything, I think the moment he helped the Newcastle player up after he dived then put his hand out to the ref to pick him up in the second half confirmed he was more servant than match official, we were only ever going to get the blatant stuff he couldn’t not give.’

‘Unpopular opinion but Almiron , punchable face , but he didn’t dive in the area, Dickie caught him inadvertently. It wasnt cheating, ref called it correctly and it shouldn’t have been a yellow either.’

‘Steve Bruce is a right miserable tw.t. Gave us no credit at all after both games.’

‘Trying to save face.’

‘Fair play Newcastle. Brilliant goal wins it for them.

Oxford a real credit to league one.

I wanted penalties but not to be.’

‘Honestly, on the basis of this display – I’m not sure how many of the Newcastle players would get into the Oxford team!

Lascelles for sure (he is excellent). Almiron as well (although he’s a tw.t). Not sure I’d take any of the others!’

‘I’d sign Maximan? Is that his name? Chicken George for Generation Y.’

Stats from BBC Sport:

Oxford 2 Newcastle 3 (AET) – Tuesday 4 February 8.05pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Sean Longstaff, 15, Joelinton 30, ASM 116

Oxford United:

Kelly 84, Holland 90+4

Possession was Oxford 50%, Newcastle 50%

Total shots were Oxford 20 Newcastle 16

Shots on target were Oxford 5, Newcastle 7

Corners were Oxford 6, Newcastle 4

Crowd: 11,520 (incl 1,800 Newcastle)

Referee: Peter Bankes

Newcastle team v Oxford:

Darlow, Yedlin, Schar, Lascelles, Lejeune (Clark 97), Ritchie, Sean Longstaff, Bentaleb (Atsu 103), Matty Longstaff, Almiron (Hayden 90), Joelinton (Saint-Maximin 37)

Unused Subs

Elliot, Fernandez, Allan

