Sky Sports reveal club still not had contract talks with Newcastle star despite only 4 months on current deal

Federico Fernandez has been a class act for Newcastle United and arguably NUFC’s best defender this season.

Playing almost all of his career in La Liga, Serie A and the Premier League, as well as being an experienced international for Argentina, £6m for the defender was an absolute bargain in August 2018 for the then 29 year old.

This season Federico Fernandez has been started the last 18 Premier League matches since Steve Bruce first selected him.

Despite his current contract having only six months to run at the time, in December Fernandez revealed that the club still hadn’t had talks with him about an extended deal beyond June 2020.

Federico Fernandez talking about his contract situation at Newcastle United – 11 December 2019:

“Would I like to stay longer?

“Yes, it is a great club.

“But of course, we need to talk in January.

“We will see what the club think about it.

“We will sit at the table and see what the options are.

“I haven’t spoken yet.

“I focus on playing, on the team, it is December so we do have [some] time.

“I am focused, and when you play and play well, and the team plays well, everything is easier.

“We will see what is going on in the next two months.”

Well, it is actually now almost three months since Federico Fernandez said the above and today (27 February 2020) Sky Sports have given us an update of sorts.

Keith Downie, who covers NUFC for Sky Sports, said he had spoken to Federico Fernandez and that the defender revealed to him that the club still haven’t held talks with him about his contract situation.

This despite the current one ending in only four months time.

This is just madness but the Argentine defender is not alone of course.

Newcastle United have shown a baffling reluctance to get contracts sorted and we have a situation building all the time.

The lack of urgency from Newcastle United on contracts is bizarre, over the course of the entire close season, not a single Newcastle player signed up to an extended deal.

From early August, Steve Bruce has kept claiming that the club are imminently going to agree new contracts with many key first team squad players, yet with now two thirds of the season gone, only Marin Dubravka has been signed up.

As things stand, this is when Newcastle players see their current deals end:

June 2020 Carroll, Willems, Fernandez, Manquillo, Elliot, Darlow, Matty Longstaff, Bentaleb, Rose, Lazaro

June 2021 Clark, Schar, Shelvey, Ritchie, Gayle, Hayden, Yedlin, Atsu

June 2022 Dummett, Muto, Lejeune, Sean Longstaff

June 2023 Krafth

June 2024 Almiron

June 2025 Dubravka, Lascelles, Joelinton, Saint-Maximin

As it stands, only 10 of the 28 players listed above are contracted beyond 16 months time, beyond June 2021. Indeed 10 of them, including Federico Fernandez will not be Newcastle players after June 2020 unless something changes.

Running down contracts (long-term financial commitments) could be seen as indicating making the club more attractive to potential buyers. However, none of us are counting on that (a sale of the club) happening any time soon, despite whatever claims are made in the media.

