Sky Sports report Steve Bruce has indicated to them he is dropping back five formation tomorrow

Interesting one from Sky Sports on Friday morning.

Keith Downie is their man covering Newcastle United and has reported from the training ground ahead of the Burnley match.

He says that Steve Bruce has revealed that the team/squad have been working on a new formation this week on the training ground.

The Sky Sports man says Bruce has indicated that he is dropping the back five formation as from tomorrow, in an attempt to score more goals.

No PL team has scored less than Newcastle’s 24 goals and the problem has got worse and worse. Only seven goals in the last 11 PL matches and none at all in the last four and a half hours of league football.

Obviously we are presuming that Steve Bruce is moving to a back four and not a back six…

Cynics/sceptics will no doubt be saying that no matter what team/formation Bruce has claimed to send out so far this season, it usually ends in a back ten for the 90 minutes regardless.

Steve Bruce press conference ahead of Burnley match:

“We lost a couple of games (at home) over Christmas and the other was back at the start of the season so the home form has quietly stacked up.

“We have got six to play at home so it’s still all to play for. It’s a big week coming up.”

On Burnley:

“You know what you’re going to get.

“They epitomise what Sean Dyche wants, so it doesn’t surprise me they’ve got the results.

“I think only the top four have won more games so fair play to them.

“We have to match them physically and the demands they put on you.”

Injuries:

“We’re OK with injuries. Andy [Carroll] isn’t going to make it but Jonjo [Shelvey] has trained for the last ten days or so.

“Javier Manquillo is back as well so it’s good to see them back.”

Keith Downie of Sky Sports reporting from the NUFC training ground:

‘Steve Bruce reveals his squad have been working on a new formation in training this week and indicates they’ll move away from the back 5 against Burnley tomorrow in a bid to score more goals.

‘Steve Bruce confirms defender Ciaran Clark is ruled out for the season. They’ll decide next week whether the defender should have his ankle operated on, or not.

‘The Newcastle United players and staff have been banned from shaking hands every day at the club’s training ground – in an effort to stop the spread of (Covid-19) coronavirus.’

‘Steve Bruce on coronavirus:

“Shaking hands every morning (at the training ground) was a ritual here but we’ve stopped on the advice of our excellent club doctor.

“We’re glued to the TV to see where it goes next.

“Let’s hope it doesn’t get worse in this country.”‘

