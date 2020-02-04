News

Sky Sports rank one Newcastle United star riding high in updated in-form Premier League players list

The latest Sky Sports Power Rankings have been published.

The Power Rankings methodology reflects a player’s performance over the last five Premier League matchdays by awarding points to players for 32 different stats.

A heavier weighting is given to the most recent match in descending order to the fifth last one, with the intention of showing who is most in form.

These are the updated rankings up to and including last weekend’s Premier League programme, when Newcastle played out that dismal 0-0 draw against Norwich.

The rankings for NUFC players are based on these last five games (working backwards):

Newcastle 0 Norwich 0

Everton 2 Newcastle 2

Newcastle 1 Chelsea 0

Wolves 1 Newcastle 1

Newcastle 0 Leicester 3

The latest Power Rankings as published by Sky Sports:

Since Leicester strolled to an easy victory on New Year’s Day, Newcastle United have somehow managed to stay unbeaten.

Quite remarkable when they have been outplayed in all four games and yet have three draws and a win.

Little doubt that if Martin Dubravka had been injured and/or replaced by an average keeper, those would all have been defeats.

So Martin Dubravka, already surely by a massive distance Newcastle’s player of the season, is NUFC’s lone man in this in-form list, riding high at number 24.