Sky Sports confirm serious rival bid to Saudis to buy Newcastle United

News from Sky Sports that there is a second bidder, trying to buy Newcastle United.

Saturday brought newspaper claims saying that as well as the Saudi Arabia backed bid, there is also another active bidder engaged with the club to try to reach agreement.

Now Sky Sports presenter (and Newcastle fan) Pete Graves has confirmed the reports are true, that there is ‘another serious bidder at the table’ trying to buy Newcastle United.

He does though acknowledge that he has no idea how far progressed this other bidder is.

Pete Graves saying he hopes the relative ‘quietness’ currently on the Newcastle United takeover front, might not be a bad thing.

Fair to say that all Newcastle fans are experiencing serious takeover fatigue.

Twelve years since Mike Ashley first told Newcastle fans they could stop their protests as he promised to sell the club as quickly a possible.

As time has moved on, an imminent NUFC takeover has become a yearly media frenzy that always has the same ending…before repeated yet again 12 months later.

Indeed, when we ran a poll a number of days after The Wall Street Journal broke the latest takeover tale in January and the media was full of follow up reports and extra ‘information’, only 15% of the thousands of NUFC supporters polled, believed Mike Ashley wouldn’t still own Newcastle United when the 2020/21 season kicked off.

Whenever there is a name attached to any supposed potential bidder, such as Amanda Staveley and Peter Kenyon or this current Saudi one, the media always then report that there are other mysterious unnamed rival bidders also trying to buy the club. Giving Newcastle fans the impression that surely if there are a number of rival bidders, even if the one that gets most of the media coverage doesn’t happen/exist/succeed, then surely one of the others will…

What annoys a lot of fans, amongst many things, is the fact that every time the publicised bid (Staveley, Kenyon, whoever…) doesn’t happen, the media then doesn’t explain or even look into why none of these other mystery bidders haven’t succeeded either. None of them are even named.

You understand why the media might not name them when their (supposed) bid is active, due to confidentiality etc etc BUT why then afterwards is there never any follow up, telling us who the mystery bidders were and indeed why they failed to buy the club.

As always, the fact remains that if you claim to have genuinely had your house (or football club) up for sale for 12 years and nobody buys it, the problem isn’t with the queue of interested buyers, logic tells you that it is only the (non-)seller that is the real problem.

