Sky Sports analysis on why Allan Saint-Maximin is a serious threat and must be backed

Allan Saint-Maximin has been a breath of fresh air this season.

On and off the pitch he has become a fan favourite in a dour season of negativity…on and off the pitch.

With only one Premier League goal and one assist, those bare statistics don’t do his overall impact justice.

Even his one Premier League goal saw ASM spring a major surprise, an excellent Andy Carroll cross and towering Allan Saint-Maximin header setting Newcastle on their way to a 2-0 victory at Sheffield United in December.

Sky Sports have analysed the 22 year old’s threat ahead of Palace on Saturday…’The Frenchman may have only scored once this season but he’s a serious goal threat. In his last five appearances away from home, he’s registered nine shots on goal and had 21 touches in the opposition box.’

Eight of those touches in the opposition box came at Arsenal on Sunday, a game in which Joelinton only had three touches in the Arsenal box. No wonder Sky Sports (and the rest of us) see Allan Saint-Maximin as by far Newcastle’s biggest/only threat.

So far the threat is mainly only potential in terms of end product but as this Sky Sports analysis shows, he is surely on the verge of adding those assists and goals, despite the overwhelming negativity of Steve Bruce’s tactics and formation.

The analysis leads to them tipping ASM to score the first goal (looking around he appears to be now best priced at 14/1 at certain bookies) at Crystal Palace.

The goal Allan Saint-Maximin scored at Oxford in the League Cup is the kind of goal you imagine him able to score on a regular basis in a more attacking formation, cutting in from the left and lashing it into the net.

He has come close to scoring that kind of goal on a number of occasions in the Premier League, hopefully Saturday will be the first of many.

Analysis from Sky Sports on why Allan Saint-Maximin is such a threat and tipped for Saturday:

‘If you were selecting a maverick Premier League XI, then Allan Saint-Maximin would be the first name on the teamsheet. He’s a box of tricks that can blow hot and cold at times but one thing he does possess is genuine quality in the final third and Steve Bruce has employed a tactic that makes him the key man in their attacking patterns.

The winger is basically the only Newcastle player given any freedom to concentrate on attack and his influence, especially away from home, makes him a huge player in the goalscoring markets this weekend up against Crystal Palace.

Saint-Maximin is absolutely crucial for Bruce – without his speed, trickery and quality, Newcastle carry about as much threat as taking a feather duster to a fistfight. In seven games without him away from home, Newcastle have failed to win this season. However, with him in the team, they have picked up maximum points in three of their six matches.

The Frenchman may have only scored once this season in the Premier League but he’s a serious goal threat away from home. In his last five appearances on the road, he’s registered nine shots on goal and had 21 touches in the opposition box with eight of those coming in their Super Sunday defeat against Arsenal where Newcastle played well for large periods.

The 4-0 scoreline was very harsh on Bruce’s boys as they attacked cleverly through Saint-Maximin on the break and he came inches away from scoring with a curling strike from 20 yards that rattled the post.’

