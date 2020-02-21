Opinion

Siem de Jong moves to the MLS – Depressing statistics of what might have been at Newcastle United

Siem de Jong was the perfect player for Newcastle United but he was signed for all the wrong reasons in July 2014.

A replacement for Yohan Cabaye who had left for £20m in the January, the Ajax captain was signed for what looked a bargain £6m.

A dominant figure in Dutch domestic football, Siem de Jong had also impressed in the Champions League, two performances against Manchester City especially eyecatching.

However, Mike Ashley was simply pursuing his usual path of risk taking and Siem de Jong had just experienced a nightmare season of injuries, including a thigh injury, hamstring problems and a collapsed lung.

We quickly learnt why the transfer fee was so low.

A perfect player for Newcastle in terms of ability he had shown in previous years but that wasn’t what NUFC were buying.

A further catalogue of injuries followed and Siem de Jong only ever started four league matches for Newcastle United, £1.5m per start, not quite a bargain in reality.

Since signing for Newcastle six years ago, Siem de Jong has only started 34 league matches in total.

Turning out for PSV on loan before what looked a dream return when Newcastle sold him back to Ajax for £2m.

However, after only four league starts he was sent on loan to the A-League in Australia last season to try and revive his career. That year on loan at Sydney FC saw only 12 league starts and a return to Ajax last summer.

Now 31, Siem de Jong is still showing touches of class and scoring some clever/stunning goals, just not enough of them, only 15 league goals these past six seasons.

Needless to say, a career that has continued to be undermined by injuries.

A player who could have been a class act for Newcastle United if injury hadn’t intervened.

Now Siem de Jong is off on another new start.

Having played only 107 minutes for Ajax this season in the Dutch league, the former Newcastle midfielder has been given a free transfer and moved to the MLS ahead of their new season.

FC Cincinnati is the destination and their spokesman hs said:

“We believe Siem will play an important role in adding to the final third and efficiency of our attack.

“Not only does he have an impressive intelligence and skillset, he has also played in some of the most prestigious competitions and has been a leader on and off the pitch throughout his career.

We feel he will be a great addition to our club.”

Siem de Jong on his new club:

“For me, when FC Cincinnati presented their plan of how the club is growing and how they want to build the team here in the upcoming years, I felt this would be a good experience for me.

“Hopefully, I can help the club and the players to build something special here.”

Fingers crossed that it works out this time for Siem de Jong.

