Sean Dyche press conference – ‘Will Newcastle come out all guns blazing or come out a bit nervous?’

Sean Dyche has been speaking ahead of the game at St James Park on Saturday.

His Burnley side are in cracking form, 13 points from a possible 15 and wins over Man Utd and Leicester amongst others.

These results mean that a win at St James Park and results going their way elsewhere could see Burnley moving onto 40 points and only one point off fifth after the weekend.

Despite that Sean Dyche insists: ‘We weren’t too worried about chasing that (European football) the last time and we are not now’, referring to their Europa League qualification at the end of the 2017/18 season.

Burnley’s form is in direct contrast to a shocking Newcastle run of results under Steve Bruce, only one win in the last nine PL games, only seven goals in the last eleven, with no goals at all in the last four and a half hours of PL football.

Sean Dyche wondering how Newcastle might react on Saturday: ‘Will Newcastle come out all guns blazing or will they come out a bit nervous?’

Well, on what we have seen this season so far from Steve Bruce and his team, it will be very much the ‘nervous’ and sitting back really deep, rather than seeing ‘all guns blazing’, though we live in hope.

Whilst Newcastle are desperate for goals and their four strikers have one between them, Sean Dyche can be relaxed about his striking options.

The Burnley boss confirmed today that Ashley Barnes is still continuing his rehab but Chris Wood has trained and is set to be available.

Burnley beat Bournemouth 3-0 last weekend without their two best/top strikers and so despite scoring 10 goals this season, Chris Wood might only make the bench.

Sean Dyche at his pre-Newcastle United press conference:

“Newcastle have been up and down (this season) but his (Steve Bruce’s) teams are always competitive.

“The feel of the game will be important.

“They have hit a few bumps lately, (so) will Newcastle come out all guns blazing or will they come out a bit nervous?

“What we can do is control what we do.

“Nothing is done this season but results (four wins and a draw in last five games) have given us a better platform to work on going into the last 11 games

“We weren’t too worried about chasing that (European football) the last time and we are not now.

“The first goal is to secure Premier League football next season, then you re-shift.

“We have come out of a sticky spell and now people are not writing us off – but we don’t get too carried away.

“We are in a good place to hopefully bring more freedom to the games but the focus is only on the next game and adding to our points.”

