Sean Dyche gives Burnley injury and fitness update ahead of Newcastle United match

Sean Dyche and his team are in top form.

With four wins and a draw in these last five Premier League matches, only champions-elect Liverpool are in better form.

They are also doing it despite a number of injury issues.

A dominant 3-0 win over Bournemouth on Saturday, despite missing top scorers Chris Wood and Ashley Barnes.

Burnley are showing the essential need to have decent strikers/goalscorers in a Premier League squad.

Whilst Joelinton, Muto, Gayle and Carroll have only one PL goal between them this season, relying on defenders to score half the feeble total of 24 goal.

Burnley’s quartet of strikers have scored 23 goals between them, this despite only 52 combined Premier League starts.

Chris Wood is top scorer with 10 this season and after missing Saturday’ 3-0 win, Sean Dyche says Wood is set to return against Newcastle.

In his absence on at the weekend, it was Jay Rodriguez (five goals in 10 starts, 16 sub appearances), winger Dwight McNeil who has been linked with Newcastle in the past getting his second of the season, whilst making his first PL start of the season, striker Matej Vydra scored his second of the season.

Burnley’s nine goals in these four wins and a draw is in sharp contrast to Newcastle who haven’t scored for over four and a half hours in the league.

Ashley Barnes is still continuing his recovery from hernia surgery so he won’t be involved at St James Park, whilst Matt Lowton is still out as well.

However, Johann Berg Gudmundsson was back on the bench on Saturday after his hamstring injury, so could start if needed at Newcastle.

Whilst Sean Dyche has all kinds of positive selection issues, in contrast Steve Bruce has talked about changes of a different kind.

He’d claimed he was set to make a number of changes at Palace but didn’t, Newcastle even worse than the 4-0 at Arsenal despite the 1-0 scoreline.

Bruce is once again talking changes but with a desperate run of only one win in nine PL matches, we all wait to see what the tactical genius is going to do now.

Sean Dyche talking to Lancashire Telegraph about fitness/injuries ahead of Newcastle:

“Matt Lowton is just letting things settle in his knee and we have had a look at it and it is so far, so good.

“(Ashley) Barnesy is making progress.

“(Chris) Woody was on the grass with the physios (on Friday) so we are hopeful that he will be back around it.

“We are beginning to get fully fit again.”

